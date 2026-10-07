Copper One Resources Corp. Enters into Agreement to Acquire the Sword & Gossan Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Properties in West-Central Labrador

(TheNewswire)
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156-claim, approximately 3,900-hectare land package covers a historically drilled magmatic sulphide system with untested electromagnetic conductors
Vancouver, BC October 7, 2026 Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One" or the "Company") (CSE: CEXY | OTCID: CEXYF | FSE: IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement dated October 6, 2026 (the "Agreement") with 1594122 B.C. Ltd. (the "Vendor") to acquire a 100% interest in the Sword & Gossan Mineral Properties (the "Property"), located in west-central Labrador, Newfoundland and Labrador.
The Property comprises ten mineral licences totalling 156 claims and approximately 3,900 hectares, located approximately 90 kilometres north of Churchill Falls on the northern side of the Smallwood Reservoir. It covers the historical Sword (Michikamau) nickel-copper-cobalt project, where previous operators completed airborne geophysics, surface sampling and initial drilling and identified a magmatic sulphide system that remains largely untested.
"The proposed acquisition of Sword & Gossan would expand Copper One's North American critical metals portfolio with a nickel-copper-cobalt exploration opportunity in Labrador," said David Greenway, President and CEO of Copper One. "Historical surface sampling and drilling identified mineralization, while multiple electromagnetic conductors remain untested. This historical work provides a basis for further technical evaluation as we assess the Property's exploration potential."
Terms of the Acquisition
Under the Agreement, the Company will pay the Vendor aggregate cash consideration of CAD $3,650,000, payable as follows:
Table 1: Purchase Price and Payment Schedule
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Payment
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Amount (CAD)
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Timing
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First Payment
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$1,150,000
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One business day from the effective date of the Agreement (the "Effective Date")
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Second Payment
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$2,500,000
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Within six months of execution of the Agreement
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Total purchase price
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$3,650,000
In addition, the Company will make two advance royalty payments of CAD $200,000 each to the Vendor, on the first and second anniversaries of the Effective Date, for a total of CAD $400,000. All consideration is payable in cash; no securities of the Company will be issued in connection with the acquisition.
The Property is subject to an existing 2% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR") in favour of the underlying owner of the Property (the "Royalty Holder"), which the Property will remain subject to upon completion of the Acquisition. One percent (1%) of the NSR may be purchased from the Royalty Holder for CAD $2,000,000 in cash, exercisable at any time by written notice, thereby reducing the NSR to an aggregate one percent (1%),
Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions, including satisfactory completion of the Company's due diligence, board approvals, receipt of any required third-party consents, acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and there being no material adverse change in the status of the Property prior to closing.
The Vendor is at arm's length to the Company. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the transaction.
The Sword & Gossan Property
The Property consists of ten mineral licences — seven in the Sword project area and three in the Gossan project area — on NTS map sheets 13L05 and 23I08. It is approximately 90 kilometres north of the town of Churchill Falls, on the northern side of the Smallwood Reservoir in west-central Labrador.
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Project area
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Licences
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Claims
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Area (ha)
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Sword
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7
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57
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1,425
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Gossan
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3
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99
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2,475
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Total
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10
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156
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3,900
The Property is prospective for intrusive-hosted, ultramafic–mafic magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide mineralisation, with potential for associated gold, platinum and palladium. Host rocks are mapped as leuco-troctolite and troctolite of the Michikamau Intrusion. The Vendor has represented that the licences are in good standing; the next assessment expenditures totalling CAD $31,200 fall due between July and August 2027.
Historical Exploration
The Property covers a large, underexplored magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide system in the Michikamau Intrusion, one of the largest anorthosite-troctolite intrusive complexes in Labrador. The Property lies within the same broad geological province that hosts the Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt mine, approximately 300 kilometres to the northeast.
Between 2005 and 2007, previous operators carried out a systematic exploration program over ground that now forms part of the Property, including an airborne electromagnetic and magnetic survey, geological mapping, prospecting and surface sampling, and an initial diamond drill program. Highlights of that historical work include:
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Multiple untested conductors. The airborne survey outlined a series of high-priority electromagnetic conductors that geophysical consultants interpreted as having intensities and geometries consistent with massive sulphide bodies. The majority of these conductors have never been drill-tested.
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Nickel-copper-cobalt mineralisation at surface. Prospecting identified several gossanous showings, including the Gossan 115 and Sword Far North showings, where historical surface samples returned significant nickel, copper and cobalt values.
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Mineralisation confirmed in drilling. A two-hole drill program at the Juno conductive zone intersected nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide mineralisation over a broad interval. The previous operator's assessment report recommended deeper drilling at Juno to test for a feeder system to the mineralisation.
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Favourable host rocks. The conductors are hosted in troctolite and leuco-troctolite, the same rock types that host Voisey's Bay-style mineralisation and were interpreted as a possible feeder zone to the Michikamau Intrusion — the setting most favourable for magmatic sulphide accumulation.
The Property represents an early-stage exploration opportunity with a documented history of nickel-copper-cobalt mineralisation and multiple untested geophysical targets across a 3,900-hectare land package.
Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Information
The historical exploration results referenced in this news release were reported by previous operators prior to the Company's involvement in the Property and are derived from publicly available assessment reports and press releases. A qualified person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has not done sufficient work to verify the historical results, and the Company is not treating the historical information as current. The historical results are provided for context only and should not be relied upon. References to the Voisey's Bay deposit are for geological context only; mineralisation on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation on the Property.
Market Awareness
The Company announces the following consulting, marketing and advertising engagements.
Gold Standard Media, LLC
The Company has entered into an extension agreement dated October 6, 2026, with Gold Standard Media, LLC ("GSM") in respect of its advertising agreement dated June 19, 2026. The extension agreement extends the existing agreement's term by an additional six months, to June 19, 2027. GSM's principal is Kenneth Ameduri. Its business address is 723 W. University Avenue, #110-283, Georgetown, Texas 78626, United States, and it may be contacted by email at CEO@goldstandardir.com or by telephone at +1 512-846-1723. GSM is at arm's length to the Company, and the Company shall not issue options or other securities in consideration for GSM's services.
Interactive Offers, LLC
The Company has entered into a services agreement dated October 6, 2026, with Interactive Offers, LLC ("Interactive Offers") to provide digital marketing and investor awareness services. The engagement is for a term of up to twelve months, with an advertising budget of up to US$250,000. Its business address is 327 Plaza Real, Suite 319, Boca Raton, Florida 33432, United States, and it may be contacted by email at support@interactiveoffers.com or by telephone at +1 844-563-3377.
Interactive Offers and its principals are at arm's length to the Company, and compensation will be paid in cash only. The Company shall not issue options or other securities in consideration for Interactive Offers' services.
Stockwatch
The Company has engaged Stockwatch to provide sponsored email broadcast and advertising services for CAD $8,137.50. Stockwatch is operated by Canjex Publishing Ltd. ("Canjex"). Its mailing address is Box 10371, Pacific Centre, 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V7Y 1J6, Canada, and it may be contacted by email at sales@stockwatch.com or by telephone at +1 604-687-1500.
Canjex is at arm's length to the Company. The Company shall not issue options or other securities in consideration for Canjex's services.
Revivxl Collective Inc.
The Company has entered into an independent consultant agreement dated October 6, 2026, with Revivxl Collective Inc. ("Revivxl") to provide consulting services related to digital marketing and branding. The agreement has a term of twelve months and provides for a one-time consulting fee of CAD $250,000. Revivxl's principal is Danilen Villanueva. Its business address is at 510 Clark Drive, Vancouver, British Columbia, V5L 3H7, and it may be contacted by email at hello@revivxl.com or by telephone at 778-990-9150.
Revivxl is at arm's length to the Company. The Company shall not issue options or other securities in consideration for Revivxl's services.
1248787 B.C. Ltd.
The Company has entered into an independent consulting agreement dated October 6, 2026, with 1248787 B.C. Ltd. to provide consulting services related to public markets research and development. The agreement has a term of twelve months and provides for a one-time consulting fee of CAD $250,000.
The principal of 1248787 B.C. Ltd. is Jatinder Dhaliwal. Its business address is 102-1102 Hornby Street, Vancouver BC V6Z1V8, and it may be contacted by email at Dhaliwal.jat@gmail.com or by telephone at 604-368-3551.
1248787 B.C. Ltd. is at arm's length to the Company. The Company shall not issue options or other securities in connection with the services provided by 1248787 B.C. Ltd.
bullVestor Medien GmbH
The Company has entered into a marketing services engagement agreement dated October 6, 2026, with bullVestor Medien GmbH ("bullVestor") to provide content creation and management, online visibility, advertising campaigns, project management and media distribution services. The agreement has a term of six months, with fees of up to EUR 400,000. bullVestor's principal is Helmut Pollinger. Its business address is Gutenhofen 4, 4300 St. Valentin, Austria, and it may be contacted by email at kontakt@bullvestor.com or by telephone at +43 7435 54077-0.
bullVestor is at arm's length to the Company, and the Company shall not issue options or other securities in consideration for bullVestor's services.
The Maple Index Inc.
The Company has entered into a consulting agreement dated October 6, 2026, with The Maple Index Inc. ("Maple") to provide market awareness services. The agreement has a term of six months and provides for a fee of $60,000. The Company may extend the agreement for an additional three-month period for up to CAD $120,000. Maple's principal is Dan Skubay. Its business address is Unit 404, 7184 120th Street, Surrey, British Columbia V3W 0M6, Canada, and it may be contacted by email at Admin@themaplemarkets.ca or by telephone at +1 (778) 918-3953.
Maple is at arm's length to the Company, and the Company shall not issue options or other securities to Maple in connection with the agreement or its services.
Market Equities Limited
The Company has engaged Market Equities Limited ("Market Equities") to provide corporate communications and digital marketing services to raise public awareness of the Company for a consideration of USD $12,500.
Market Equities' business address is Courtyard, Manor House, 3 Church Road, Malahide, Co. Dublin, K36 AK25, Ireland, and it may be contacted by email at karl@marketequities.ie or by telephone at +353 89 6123679.
Market Equities is at arm's length to the Company, and the Company shall not issue options or other securities to Market Equities in connection with its services.
Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")
The Company announces the issuance of 3,450,000 RSUs to officers, directors, and consultants of the Company. The RSUs are valid for a term of one year and under the terms of the Company's restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan").
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Larry Segerstrom, M.Sc. (Geology), CPG, a non-independent consulting geologist to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing high-potential copper, copper-silver-gold, and copper-molybdenum projects to help meet the growing global demand for critical metals required for electrification, AI infrastructure and data centers, renewable energy, defence, and the modernization of power systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage porphyry copper project situated in a premier mining jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure, where ongoing exploration is focused on evaluating the scale and continuity of a large copper-silver-gold mineralized system.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, located northeast of Campbell River in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The district-scale project comprises approximately 2,746.46 hectares (6,786 acres) across nine mineral claims and hosts a porphyry-style copper-molybdenum system within the highly prospective Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for significant porphyry copper and skarn mineralization. The Company believes Redonda has the potential to become a significant long-term exploration asset as systematic exploration continues to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.
In addition, Copper One holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The 4,736-hectare (11,704-acre) property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization prospective for copper, zinc, silver and gold, while also demonstrating potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Sport Project in Utah through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rooinek Mining Corp., expanding the Company's portfolio of North American copper exploration assets.
Copper One has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Sword & Gossan Mineral Properties, located in west-central Labrador, Newfoundland and Labrador.
Copper One is advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration, modern geological modelling, and disciplined technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration and the advancement of critical metals projects across North America.
On Behalf of the Board of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway, CEO
For further information, please contact:
Copper One Resources Corp.
Phone: +1 (236) 788-0643
Email: info@copperone.com
Website: www.copperone.com
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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-Looking Statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the acquisition; the timing and amount of payments under the Agreement, including the Second Payment and advance royalty payments; the assumption of the NSR on closing; the registration and transfer of title to the Property; receipt of CSE acceptance and any required third-party consents; the Company's ability to fund the payments required under the Agreement; the Company's plans to evaluate historical exploration data, refine exploration targets and determine future exploration programs; and the exploration potential of the Property.
Forward-Looking Statements are based on assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of management considered reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions that the conditions to completion of the acquisition will be satisfied, required approvals and consents will be obtained, title to the Property can be transferred and registered, the Company will have access to sufficient funding to meet its obligations under the Agreement, and historical exploration information and geological interpretations will provide a reasonable basis for further evaluation. Although management considers these assumptions reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.
Forward-Looking Statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the failure to satisfy conditions to completion of the acquisition or obtain required approvals or consents; delays or difficulties in transferring or registering title to the Property; risks relating to title, ownership and the status of mineral claims; the Company's ability to fund the Second Payment, advance royalty payments and future exploration activities; reliance on historical exploration information that has not been independently verified by the Company; the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and development; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in applicable laws, regulations or government policies; general economic, market and business conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive.
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