Copper Fox Metals Inc. is pleased to provide 2022 exploration plans for its 100% owned exploration stage projects. The plans and budgets for Copper Fox's 100% owned Van Dyke project and the Schaft Creek Joint Venture are expected to be announced in late February.Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "Connecting the mineralization between the Bornite and East zones at Eaglehead and advancing ...

CUU:CC