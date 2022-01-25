Base Metals Investing News
Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) (OTCQX: CNSNF) ("Constantine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2022 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year, achieving second place in the prestigious rankings from a list of over 500 companies.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2021.

"Constantine moved to the OTCQX Best Market from the OTCQB Venture Market two years ago, when we decided to put additional emphasis on bringing more US investors into our shareholder base," commented Constantine President & CEO Garfield MacVeigh. "We believe that this move helped facilitate our continued growth and increasing value."

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

For the complete 2022 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2022_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf

About the Company

Constantine is a Canadian based mineral exploration company led by an experienced and proven technical team with a focus on the Palmer base metal project in southeast Alaska. The Palmer project is being advanced as a joint venture between Constantine (~44.9%) and Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. (~55.1%), with Constantine as project operator. The Dowa-Constantine partnership was initiated in 2013 and completed a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in 2019. The Palmer Joint Venture partnership is focused on advancing the Palmer project to feasibility while continuing exploration to build additional resources.

In 2019, Constantine successfully spun-out its gold assets into HighGold Mining Inc. that included the high-grade Johnson Tract gold project in south-central Alaska, the Munro-Croesus Gold property renowned for its high-grade mineralization and other gold properties in the Timmins area, Ontario.

In 2020, Constantine's 100% owned Big Nugget Gold project, located 8 kilometers east of the Palmer Project, was recognized as a potential gold lode source area, immediately upstream from the +80,000 ounce gold Porcupine Placer operations. In 2021, Constantine announced the acquisition of the Bouse Cu-Au Property in southwest Arizona, and the Hornet Creek copper-gold property in west-central Idaho.

Management is committed to providing shareholder value through discovery, meaningful community engagement, environmental stewardship, and responsible mineral exploration and development activities that support local jobs and businesses. Please visit the Company's website (www.constantinemetals.com) for more detailed company and project information.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV:CEM) ("Constantine") is a Canadian resource company actively advancing the Palmer copper-zinc-silver-gold-barite project, located near Haines, Alaska with its joint venture partner Dowa Metals & Mining Co. Ltd. ("Dowa"), where Constantine is the project operator. The Dowa and Constantine partnership was initiated in 2013 and in 2019 advanced the project to a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The PEA presents a low capex, low operating cost, high margin underground mining operation with attractive environmental attributes. The Joint Venture partnership is focused on advancing the Palmer project to feasibility, while continuing exploration to locate additional resources in this world class mining district.

The Palmer property is located in southeast Alaska within a premiere mineral belt that is home to Greens Creek (Hecla Mining), a producing, very high grade, Ag-Zn-Au-Pb mine, the Kensington Gold Mine (Coeur Mining), and the giant world-class Windy Craggy Cu-Zn-Au-Ag deposit. Palmer, Greens Creek and Windy Craggy are volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits that all occur in rocks of the same age.

