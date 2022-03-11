Base Metals Investing News
Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. announces the filing of an amended technical report titled Amended NI 43-101 Technical Report Palmer Project Alaska, USA dated March 7, 2022 on SEDAR at Amended Technical Report has been filed as a result of a Technical Disclosure Review by the British Columbia Securities Commission . Pursuant to the review, the Company reorganized and added additional information to the original ...

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) ("Constantine" or the "Company") announces the filing of an amended technical report titled Amended NI 43-101 Technical Report Palmer Project Alaska, USA ("the Amended Technical Report") dated March 7, 2022 on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Amended Technical Report has been filed as a result of a Technical Disclosure Review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"). Pursuant to the review, the Company reorganized and added additional information to the original report with additional Qualified Persons (QP) disclosure to ensure compliance with National Instrument ("NI") 43-101. The Amended Technical Report does not change the accompanying mineral resource estimates, economic analysis, conclusions, and recommendations provided in the original report dated July 18, 2019, for the Palmer Project.

The Amended Technical Report dated March 7, 2022, supersedes and replaces the previous report entitled NI 43-101 Technical Report Palmer Project Alaska, USA (effective date of June 3, 2019). The effective date of the Amended Technical Report remains the same as the original report.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael J. Vande Guchte, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About the Company

Constantine is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced and proven technical team with a focus on the Palmer copper-zinc-silver-gold-barite project being advanced as a joint venture between Constantine (44.91%) and Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. (55.09%), with Constantine as operator. A positive preliminary economic assessment was completed on the Palmer project in 2019(news release June 3, 2019).

In 2019, Constantine successfully spun-out its gold assets into HighGold Mining Inc. that included the high-grade Johnson Tract project in south-central Alaska and the Munro-Croesus Gold property which is renowned for its high-grade mineralization in the Timmins area, Ontario.

In 2020, the 100% owned Big Nugget Gold project, located 8 kilometers east of our flagship Palmer Joint Venture Project, was recognized as a potential gold lode source area, immediately upstream from the historic Porcupine Gold Placer operations and is as an attractive drill target opportunity. In 2021, Constantine announced the acquisition of the Bouse Cu-Au Property in southwest Arizona and the Hornet Creek Cu-Au property in west-central Idaho, and earlier this year announced the acquisition of the Yuma King Cu-Au property in southeast Arizona.

Management is committed to providing shareholder value through discovery, meaningful community engagement, environmental stewardship, and responsible mineral exploration and development activities that support local jobs and businesses.

On Behalf of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.

"Garfield MacVeigh"

President & CEO

For further information please contact:
Garfield MacVeigh, President or Michael Vande Guchte, VP Exploration
Phone: 604-629-2348. Email: info@constantinemetals.com

Forward-Looking statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the mineral resource estimate, potential mineralization and geological merits of the Palmer Project and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future barite and metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116488

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Constantine Metal Resources TSXV:CEM Gold Investing
CEM:CA
Constantine Metal Resources

Constantine Metal Resources

Overview

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV:CEM) ("Constantine") is a Canadian resource company actively advancing the Palmer copper-zinc-silver-gold-barite project, located near Haines, Alaska with its joint venture partner Dowa Metals & Mining Co. Ltd. (“Dowa"), where Constantine is the project operator. The Dowa and Constantine partnership was initiated in 2013 and in 2019 advanced the project to a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The PEA presents a low capex, low operating cost, high margin underground mining operation with attractive environmental attributes. The Joint Venture partnership is focused on advancing the Palmer project to feasibility, while continuing exploration to locate additional resources in this world class mining district.

The Palmer property is located in southeast Alaska within a premiere mineral belt that is home to Greens Creek (Hecla Mining), a producing, very high grade, Ag-Zn-Au-Pb mine, the Kensington Gold Mine (Coeur Mining), and the giant world-class Windy Craggy Cu-Zn-Au-Ag deposit. Palmer, Greens Creek and Windy Craggy are volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits that all occur in rocks of the same age.

Keep reading... Show less
Constantine Acquires Option on Yuma King Copper-Gold Property in Southwest Arizona

Constantine Acquires Option on Yuma King Copper-Gold Property in Southwest Arizona

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) ("Constantine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire an undivided 100% interest in the Yuma King Copper-Gold property (the "Property") consisting of 295 federal mining claims (3905 hectares). The Property represents a portion of the total 495 claim Yuma King property, located in La Paz County Arizona, USA. Constantine retains the right to a 50% interest in any agreement on the remaining 200 claim portion of the Yuma King property subject to certain obligations.

The Property is located 93 miles (153 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix, Arizona and about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Constantine's previously announced Bouse Cu-Au property acquisition. The principal exploration targets are the Yuma Mine copper-gold skarn mineralization and copper-molybdenum porphyry style mineralization, associated with phases of an early Jurassic porphyry system. An early Jurassic rhenium-osmium molybdenite age date at Yuma King indicates a similar age to the Bisbee porphyry copper and skarn deposit in SE Arizona (S. Keith, MagmaChem Exploration Inc, personal communication).

Keep reading... Show less
Constantine Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

Constantine Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) (OTCQX: CNSNF) ("Constantine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2022 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year, achieving second place in the prestigious rankings from a list of over 500 companies.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2021.

Keep reading... Show less
Constantine Announces Advertising and Investor Awareness Program and Shares Issued for Financial Advisory Services

Constantine Announces Advertising and Investor Awareness Program and Shares Issued for Financial Advisory Services

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) (OTCQX: CNSNF) ("Constantine" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN").

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. During the 12 month term of the agreement, which expires at the end of August 2022, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the Company. Under the terms of the agreement with INN, the Company has agreed to pay INN $36,000 for the campaign, payable in cash in four quarterly installments of $9,000 each. The agreement is subject to TSXV acceptance. INN is at arms-length from the Company and has confirmed that it does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Keep reading... Show less

Constantine Announces Issuance of Stock Options

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) ("Constantine" or the "Company") announces the issuance of 2,121,250 stock options with an exercise price of $0.30 cents per share for the purchase of up to 2,121,250 shares of the Company, expiring October 25, 2026. The stock options are being issued to directors, officers and employees of the Company and are subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

About the Company

Keep reading... Show less

Constantine Acquires the Hornet Creek Copper-Gold Property, Idaho, USA

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) ("Constantine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the 3,016 acres (1221 hectares) Hornet Creek property (the "Property") located in the Hornet Creek mining district of west-central Idaho, USA.

The Hornet Creek property is located within the Blue Mountains region that is host to several gold-enriched volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") prospects and deposits that are considered to be similar in age to Constantine's Palmer project deposits in southeast Alaska. The Property is situated in an area with excellent access and infrastructure, and is amenable to year round exploration. Primary industries within the region currently include logging and ranching, with active mining occurring as recently as the mid-1980s at the nearby Iron Dyke high-grade copper-gold mine.

Keep reading... Show less
Mako Gold Logo

Second Rig Accelerates Drilling At Gogbala Prospect On Napié Project

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has commenced a 1,500m DD drill program at the Gogbala Prospect within the Company’s flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Gogbala is located on a +23km soil anomaly and coincident 30km-long Napié Fault (Figure 3).

Keep reading... Show less
Impact Minerals

Placement Raises $2 Million

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) (Company) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise $2,000,000 (before costs) via a placement of 166,666,667 shares (Shares) at 1.2 cents per share (Placement).
Keep reading... Show less
gold bull beside gold bars

VIDEO — Chris Vermeulen: Locked and Loaded — Gold, Silver and Miners Ready to Run

Chris Vermeullen March 2022 youtu.be

With the gold price well above US$2,000 per ounce at times this week, precious metals investors have had their eyes on the yellow metal — but it's not the only commodity making moves.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, shared a technical perspective on gold's activity, as well as what's going on in the resource space as a whole.

He said that similar to 2001, when the stock market peaked and everyone wanted stocks and real estate (until the bubble popped and commodities rallied), the world is making a major shift toward commodities.

Keep reading... Show less

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Keep reading... Show less

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS ANNOUNCES RECORD REVENUE, EARNINGS AND OPERATING CASH FLOW FOR 2021

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM

Designated News Release
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Keep reading... Show less
Orefinders Provides Corporate Update, Completion of Drilling on Knight, Drilling on McGarry Ongoing

Orefinders Provides Corporate Update, Completion of Drilling on Knight, Drilling on McGarry Ongoing

  • Drilling on Knight now Complete
  • Drilling on McGarry in Kirkland Lake Ongoing
  • Treasury is Strong with ~$9.8 million in working capital and +$6 million in cash
  • Agnico Eagle JV Exploration Spend Increasing by 50% in 2022
  • Full Update via webinar Now Available

 Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to provide a corporate update, including results from the now complete Knight drill program, the in-progress drill program on its McGarry Gold project in the Kirkland Lake District, updates on Orefinders cash and working capital positions, strategic opportunities that Orefinders is evaluating, and its Joint Venture partnership with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle"; TSX:AEM).

Orefinders has a strong balance sheet with $6 million in cash and a total of $8.5 million in working capital, including its +5 million shares in QC Copper & Gold (QCCU:TSXV) , 24.7 million shares in Mistango River Resources (MIS:CSE), 5 million shares in American Eagle Gold (AE:TSXV). Orefinders also benefits from its $60 million joint venture with Agnico Eagle, which sees AEM fund Orefinders exploration activities while preserving its treasury. Orefinders also notes that Agnico's budget for 2022 is increasing by 50% from 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×