Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives FDA IND Approval for Phase 2b Imaging Trial in Brain Metastases

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Melodiol Global Health

ME1:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Coniagas Battery Metals

Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) announces that it has extended the final closing date of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement to August 30, 2024. As previously announced, the private placement consists of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for five years from the date of issuance.

Coniagas will use the net proceeds from the private placement primarily for exploration on the Graal property as well as for metallurgical test work and working capital.

About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals in Quebec. Our strategy is to create shareholder value through the development of our mineral properties, with the goal of becoming a critical metals supplier to the EV market.

Coniagas has achieved notable success with geophysics and shallow drilling at its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, consistently hitting mineralization. This success has confirmed an open-pit deposit model along a 6 km strike of high-grade nickel and copper, with cobalt, platinum, and palladium byproducts. Upcoming plans include further drilling, an NI 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing, and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the “NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada” dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company’s website.

“Frank J. Basa”

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng., Order of Engineers Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410 E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

You can follow Coniagas on Social Media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coniagas-battery-metals/

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/coniagasmetals

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coniagas/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (“Coniagas” or the “Company”) which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the private placement referred to above, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. In particular, Coniagas cannot give any assurance that it will be able to complete the private placement referred to above, either in whole or in part. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

Source

Click here to connect with Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockslithium stockslithium explorationtsxv:coslithium investingLithium Investing
COS:CC
Coniagas Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Coniagas Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Coniagas Battery Metals

Coniagas Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC July 3, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) announces that it has extended the final closing date of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement to July 31, 2024. As previously announced, the private placement consists of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for five years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC June 28, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) announces that it will effect a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for two years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Applies for Permits to Expand on Current 28.9 m of 2.28 % CuEq in MHY Zone

Coniagas Applies for Permits to Expand on Current 28.9 m of 2.28 % CuEq in MHY Zone

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC June 12 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration activities at the Graal property, highlighting the potential of this strategically located asset near Saguenay-Lac St. Jean, Quebec.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North Conference June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City

Coniagas Battery Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North Conference June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City

Quebec is a strategic gateway to the emerging North American EV industry with excellent workforce, infrastructure, and green energy

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), a leading junior exploration company focused on battery metals, will participate and meet with investors at THE Mining Investment Event of the North Conference in Quebec City, June 4-6, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Positive Initial Copper-Cobalt Sample Results as it Advances Evaluation of Offshore Stockpiles

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Positive Initial Copper-Cobalt Sample Results as it Advances Evaluation of Offshore Stockpiles

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Amid a booming market, Coniagas is exploring offshore copper and cobalt opportunities for processing in Qu ebec, a strategic gateway to the emerging North American EV industry

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Maiden Fieldwork Discovers Widespread Chalcocite Dominant Vein Systems at Expanded Nunavut Rae Cu-Ag-Au Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that work has commenced at the Rae copper, silver and gold project in Nunavut (“Rae” or the “Project”). Initial visual observations across all sample sites have confirmed numerous vein systems of chalcocite dominant mineralisation across significant strike lengths.

Keep reading...Show less
Astute Metals NL

Red Mountain Lithium Discovery Bolstered with More Outstanding Thick Intersections

Second batch of assays delivers further high-grade intersections

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that assay results from the next four holes, RMRC004-007, of the inaugural Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA, have returned high-grade mineralisation.

Keep reading...Show less
Avenira Limited

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Avenira Limited (‘AEV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AEV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 26 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium (ASX:EUR)

Critical Metals Corp Completes Stage 1 Investment for Tanbreez Acquisition

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (Critical Metals Corp), a mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners, today announced that it has completed the stage 1 investment as part of its recently announced plans to acquire a 92.5% controlling interest in the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Mine (the Tanbreez Project) from Rimbal Pty Ltd., a company controlled by geologist Gregory Barnes (Rimbal) (refer ASX announcement 11 June 2024 and 19 June 2024). Following the issue of 8,398,656 CRML shares to Rimbal as the stage 1 consideration, Critical Metals Corp now holds a 42.00% equity interest in the Tanbreez Project. European Lithium will retain its 7.5% ownership in the Tanbreez Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia Ltd

Exploration Program Underway at Corvette River Lithium, Gold, Copper & Silver Project in Quebec

- A phased program of extensive field mapping, excavator trenching, and channel sampling testing high-grade gold and lithium targets across22km of strike within the prolific Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) has commenced phase one of its fully permitted1 Corvette River exploration program. The program includes detailed field mapping, extensive excavator trenching and channel sampling to firm up drilling targets for the anticipated drilling phase of the program.

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Corporation

Liquid Assets & Future Proceeds from Divestments

Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an update on the Company’s direct and indirect holdings in Australian Stock Exchange (“ASX”) and Canadian Stock Exchange (“CSE”) listed companies (together, the “Liquid Assets”) and the potential future proceeds from previous divestments of ‘non-core’ assets (“Future Divestment Proceeds”).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Coniagas Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Coniagas Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Kirgella Gift and Providence: First Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 76,400 oz Au from only 3m depth

Maiden Drilling Programme Commences at Broad Flat Well Iron Project

Radiopharm Theranostics Targets Nasdaq Listing by End of 2024

Related News

gold investing

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Gold Investing

Kirgella Gift and Providence: First Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 76,400 oz Au from only 3m depth

Iron Investing

Maiden Drilling Programme Commences at Broad Flat Well Iron Project

gold investing

Gold Explorer Ordell Minerals Debuts on ASX after Raising $6M

rare earth investing

PVW Resources to Acquire High Potential Ionic Clay Rare Earth Element (REE) Portfolio in Brazil

gold investing

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

Copper Investing

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

×