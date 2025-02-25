Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Coniagas Battery Metals to Present at PDAC 2025 on the Prospective Nickel-Copper Graal Property in Quebec

Coniagas Battery Metals to Present at PDAC 2025 on the Prospective Nickel-Copper Graal Property in Quebec

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - February 25, 2025 – Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) (“Coniagas” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it will participate and present at the PDAC 2025 Conference in Toronto from March 2 to March 5, 2025 and welcomes the opportunity to meet with investors to discuss recent developments and plans for the Company.

CEO Frank Basa, P.Eng. Ontario, is scheduled to give a presentation as part of the Nickel/PGM session of the Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors on Wednesday March 5 at 11:08 am in the Investment Hub Theatre and will be available during and afterwards to answer questions on Coniagas. Mr. Basa will also be available at other times during PDAC; if you wish a meeting, please contact us.

The presentation will focus on the Graal Project’s near-term plans including areas to be drilled and its longer-term potential as a possible nickel-copper mine with cobalt, platinum, and palladium byproducts. The Company has engaged the services of Laurentia Exploration to design and manage ongoing exploration activities at the Graal property, strategically located near an ocean port at Saguenay-Lac St. Jean, Quebec. (See Feb. 3, 2025 news release .)

Mr. Basa stated, "The prospect of expanding upon known zones and finding new zones containing nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM at Graal is encouraging from the results of the completed drill programs. Numerous drill hole intercepts confirm the potential of Graal property for hosting significant and thick massive sulfides mineralization. We will continue to add to these results within known mineralized zones to increase our understanding while stepping out to expand those zones along the defined trends while exploring for new zones.” (See maps below for NiEq and CuEq calculations and planned areas for drilling, and the Feb. 3, 2025 news release for details and supporting data.)

Currently, the interpreted geological models indicate a potential for a low-grade, large-volume orebody with local and smaller but richer and thicker lenses along a lengthy mineralized trend. This scenario suggests the possibility of having a large, low-grade starter pit that can evolve to underground mining of the rich higher-grade pockets .

Graal Map with nickel equivalent (NiEq) calculations shown

Click Image To View Full Size

Alternative Graal Map with copper equivalent (CuE) calculations shown

Click Image To View Full Size

* For equivalents the prices were taken 2025-01-24 in USD: Cu $9,445.192/tonne, Ni $15,660.10/ tonne, Co $24,299.35/ tonne, Pt $950.00/oz, Pd $1,002.00/oz. Note that the equivilant calculation are for total metal content without consideration for recovery and/or metallurgical losses .

Q ualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Frank Basa, P.Eng. Ontario, CEO of Coniagas Battery Metals Inc., a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43- 101 standards.

The technical information reported in this news release and in the Feb. 3, 2025 news release was reviewed and approved by Maxime Bouchard, Geo, M.Sc. (OGQ #1752), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property, particularly regarding historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas’ strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention to develop Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.

At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts. The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the “NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada” dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company’s website https://coniagas.com/

“Frank J. Basa”

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Member of Professional Engineers Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410 E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

You can follow Coniagas on Social Media:

LinkedIn:

X (Twitte r ):

Facebook:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (“Coniagas” or the “Company”) which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the Coniagas trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

COS:CC
Coniagas Battery Metals
Coniagas Battery Metals (TSXV:COS)

Coniagas Battery Metals


Coniagas Grants Stock Options

Coniagas Grants Stock Options

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 11, 2025 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), announces that it has granted stock options to its directors to purchase an aggregate of 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company.  The stock options are exercisable for a term of three years at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.  All stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and are exercisable immediately.

Coniagas Engages Laurentia Exploration for Drill Program on its near surface and extensive Ni-Cu-Co-PGM Massive Sulfide Mineralization Zones at Graal

Coniagas Engages Laurentia Exploration for Drill Program on its near surface and extensive Ni-Cu-Co-PGM Massive Sulfide Mineralization Zones at Graal

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 3, 2025 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), is pleased to engage the services of Laurentia Exploration to design and manage ongoing exploration activities at the Graal property, highlighting the potential of this strategically located asset near Saguenay-Lac St. Jean, Quebec.

Coniagas Battery Metals Completes Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Completes Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC September 30, 2024 TheNewswire - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") (TSXV:COS) announces that it has held a second and final closing of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement of units.

Coniagas Initiates Global Feed First Strategy on Critical Minerals with SGS Quebec

Coniagas Initiates Global Feed First Strategy on Critical Minerals with SGS Quebec

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC September 10, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") (TSX.V: COS) is pleased to announce the implementation of its collaboration with SGS Québec, a global leader in metallurgical innovation and strategic resource development. The initiative is aimed at developing a leading position in the critical minerals sector by scaling up the technological capabilities of the Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process.

Coniagas Battery Metals Holds First Closing of Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Holds First Closing of Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC August 30, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") (TSXV: COS) announces that it is holding a first closing of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement at which it will issue an aggregate of 3,201,166 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for gross proceeds of $384,140. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for five years from the date of issuance.

Coniagas Battery Metals
