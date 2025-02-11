Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

New Murchison Gold Limited

NMG:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

World Resource Outlook 2025

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Coniagas Grants Stock Options

Coniagas Grants Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 11, 2025 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), announces that it has granted stock options to its directors to purchase an aggregate of 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company.  The stock options are exercisable for a term of three years at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.  All stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and are exercisable immediately.

About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas' strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention to develop Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.

At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts.  The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company's website https://coniagas.com/

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Member of Professional Engineers Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410   E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

You can follow Coniagas on Social Media:

LinkedIn:

X (Twitte r ):

Facebook:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the Coniagas trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Coniagas Battery MetalsCOS:CCTSXV:COSBattery Metals Investing
COS:CC
Coniagas Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Coniagas Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Coniagas Battery Metals (TSXV:COS)

Coniagas Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Engages Laurentia Exploration for Drill Program on its near surface and extensive Ni-Cu-Co-PGM Massive Sulfide Mineralization Zones at Graal

Coniagas Engages Laurentia Exploration for Drill Program on its near surface and extensive Ni-Cu-Co-PGM Massive Sulfide Mineralization Zones at Graal

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 3, 2025 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), is pleased to engage the services of Laurentia Exploration to design and manage ongoing exploration activities at the Graal property, highlighting the potential of this strategically located asset near Saguenay-Lac St. Jean, Quebec.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Completes Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Completes Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC September 30, 2024 TheNewswire - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") (TSXV:COS) announces that it has held a second and final closing of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement of units.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Initiates Global Feed First Strategy on Critical Minerals with SGS Quebec

Coniagas Initiates Global Feed First Strategy on Critical Minerals with SGS Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC September 10, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") (TSX.V: COS) is pleased to announce the implementation of its collaboration with SGS Québec, a global leader in metallurgical innovation and strategic resource development. The initiative is aimed at developing a leading position in the critical minerals sector by scaling up the technological capabilities of the Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Holds First Closing of Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Holds First Closing of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC August 30, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") (TSXV: COS) announces that it is holding a first closing of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement at which it will issue an aggregate of 3,201,166 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for gross proceeds of $384,140. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for five years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Results of Annual Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 13, 2024 - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") (TSXV: COS) is pleased to announce that all six nominees listed in its management information circular dated June 26, 2024 were elected as directors at the Company's annual meeting held today in Montreal with a vote of more than 99% of the votes cast at the meeting. Coniagas' Board of Directors now consists of Jessie Acton, Daniel Barrette, Aurelian Basa, Frank J. Basa, Ronald Goguen, Sr. and Heidi Gutte.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

Avenira Limited (AEV:AU) has announced Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe Ltd Strategic Partnership to Advance Lithium Processing

Lithium Universe Ltd Strategic Partnership to Advance Lithium Processing

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with La Corporation de l'Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal (Polytechnique Montreal).

Highlights

- Collaboration in lithium processing with renowned local University

- Build local Canadian expertise in battery materials

- Enhance education, training, and research in critical mineral industry in Canada

- Drive innovation in engineering solutions for sustainability

- Promote student and faculty practical experience in lithium industry

- Support the onshoring of the lithium battery supply chain in Canada

Lithium Universe Limited and Polytechnique Montreal have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at advancing lithium processing technologies and strengthening the local supply chain for critical battery materials in Canada. The collaboration, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding, seeks to enhance education, research, and innovation in areas of mutual interest, with a primary focus on building Canadian expertise in the lithium battery sector.

About Polytechnique Montreal

Polytechnique Montreal is one of Canada's leading engineering schools, renowned for its research and innovation in applied sciences and technology. Located in Montreal, Quebec, it is affiliated with the Universite de Montreal and serves as a hub for multidisciplinary research and development. Polytechnique's commitment to addressing global challenges, including sustainability and energy transition, aligns closely with LU7's mission to support the advancement of critical materials for clean energy. With a focus on academic excellence and technological innovation, Polytechnique provides a dynamic environment for students, researchers, and industry partners to collaborate and drive impactful solutions.

Key Objectives of the Partnership

The primary aim of the partnership is to enhance local expertise and innovation in Canada. This involves developing and strengthening capabilities in lithium processing through various initiatives such as joint research, innovation projects, and educational programs. Specifically, the focus will be on building local expertise in lithium processing tailored for the battery industry and conducting research to innovate in lithium processing technologies.

Another crucial objective is education and talent development. The partnership seeks to foster educational growth by offering numerous opportunities including internships, fellowships, co-ops, and joint academic projects. This effort is geared towards supporting diversity, encouraging entrepreneurship, and incubating startups within the lithium battery sector.

Furthermore, strategic educational partnerships will be established to facilitate collaboration in the development and delivery of postgraduate and short courses. These partnerships will also encompass student placements and co-developed research projects, enhancing the educational landscape and practical experience in the field.

Lastly, the partnership underscores the importance of sustainability and commercialization. It aims to drive sustainable practices within the industry while also supporting the commercialization of new technologies. This initiative will help bolster Canada's role in the global energy transition by turning innovative research into marketready solutions.

This partnership is set to last for an initial term of five years, with the possibility for further collaboration through additional project agreements.

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "It is a privilege to partner with this prestigious university as we ignite innovation and cultivate a thriving lithium battery industry in Canada. Together, we are committed to educational excellence and sustainable industry growth, shaping a future where Canadian expertise leads the global stage."

Polytechnique Director of the Office of Partnerships and Research Infrastructure, Augustin Brais said, "We are enthusiastic about this new, synergetic and innovative partnership that will enhance our educational and research mission towards a greener and more sustainable societal electrical energy future."



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia Limited Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2333 at PDAC 2025 in Toronto, March 2-5

Metals Australia Limited Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2333 at PDAC 2025 in Toronto, March 2-5

Visit Metals Australia Limited (ASX: MLS) at Booth #2333 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Metals Australia Limited

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Starts Metallurgical Testwork at SGS Canada Inc

E-Power Starts Metallurgical Testwork at SGS Canada Inc

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report the start of metallurgical testwork on three samples from the Company's Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the Cote-Nord region of Québec. The objective of the testwork is to evaluate metallurgy on the samples targetting graphite concentrates > 95% graphite carbon ("Cg") with maximum flake size and recovery. Deliverables will include head characterizations including total carbon ("Ct") and Cg concentrations, size fraction analyses with flake size distributions, and Cg grade and composition concentrate. The results of the study will be used by E-Power to focus continued evaluation of the Tetepisca flake graphite property. The metallurgical testwork is being completed by SGS Canada Inc. at their Lakefield, Ontario facility.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MOU signed with Lafarge Canada Inc.

MOU signed with Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced MOU signed with Lafarge Canada Inc.

Download the PDF here.

2025 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2025 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2025 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Investing in battery metals? Let our experts help you stay ahead of the markets.

✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Coniagas Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Coniagas Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreement

LU7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Polyechnique Montréal

Joint Venture Secured over Advanced Gold Project in Western Australia’s World Class Gold Mining District

Exceptional High-Grades up to 34.9 g/t Gold Returned in Drilling at the Island Gold Project

Related News

Gold Investing

JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreement

Lithium Investing

LU7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Polyechnique Montréal

gold investing

Joint Venture Secured over Advanced Gold Project in Western Australia’s World Class Gold Mining District

resource investing

Exceptional High-Grades up to 34.9 g/t Gold Returned in Drilling at the Island Gold Project

Gold Investing

Earn-In with Cazaly Resources over Non-Core Goongarrie Project Streamlines Portfolio

Precious Metals Investing

CAZ: JV Secured Over Advanced Gold Project in WA

Base Metals Investing

Cloncurry Project Update

×