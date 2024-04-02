Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Galan Investor Presentation Singapore March 2024

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Many Peaks Gold

Completion of Bookbuild for Non-Brokered A$2 Million Placement

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (Many Peaks or the Company) (ASX: MPK) is pleased to advise that the Company has received firm commitments for a non-brokered two-tranche placement of 11,764,706 new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at a price of A$0.17 per New Share to raise A$2 million before costs (Placement).

The Placement includes, subject to shareholder approval, 1 free attaching option exercisable at A$0.25 and expiring 30 June 2026 for each 3 New Shares issued under the Placement.

The Placement price represented a 17.1% discount to the closing price of A$0.205 and a 19.1% discount to the Company’s 15-day VWAP through close of market on Wednesday, 26 March 2024.

The Placement was strongly supported by a combination of existing shareholders demonstrating significant on market buying support over the past year, and groups of shareholders demonstrating significant on- market buying support over the past week following Many Peaks’ acquisition of permits covering 1,275km2 in Cote d’Ivoire (refer ASX Announcement dated 26 March 2024) from Turaco Gold Limited (Turaco), triggering Turaco’s drag along right in their joint venture with Predictive Discovery Limited (Predictive) whereby Many Peaks will also acquire Predictive’s remaining 11% interest in the Turaco-Predictive joint venture entity CDI Holdings (Guernsey) Ltd (CDI Holdings).

The Company’s consolidation of 100% ownership in CDI Holdings includes rights to the Ferké and Odienné advanced stage gold exploration gold projects held via an Ivorian subsidiary party to a joint venture with Gold Ivoire Minerals SARL (GIV Joint Venture) in Cote d’Ivoire in which it has earned a 65% interest and retains an exclusive right to earn-in to an 85% interest by sole funding any project within four mineral licences in Cote d’Ivoire to feasibility study.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:mpkgold explorationgold stocksgold investingGold Investing
MPK:AU
Many Peaks Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Many Peaks Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Many Peaks Minerals

Many Peaks Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) ) refers to the ASX announcement dated March 1, 2024 regarding the sale of the Labyrinth and Denain Projects for USD$3.5M cash (also see ASX release dated February 2, 2024 for details of agreement).
Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars on top of US bills.

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

The gold standard hasn’t been used in the US since the 1970s, but when Donald Trump was president from 2017 to 2021 there was some speculation that he could bring it back.

Rumors that the gold standard could be reinstated during Trump’s presidency centered largely on positive comments he made about the idea. Notably, he suggested that it would be “wonderful” to bring back the gold standard, and a number of his advisors were of the same mind — Judy Shelton, John Allison and others supported the concept.

With Trump set to run as a 2024 presidential candidate, some are again wondering if he will return the country to the gold standard. Speaking on his War Room podcast, Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, said he believes Number 45 could ditch the US Federal Reserve and bring back the gold standard in his second term in office.

Keep reading...Show less
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Awalé Resources Jumps on High-grade Gold Results

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Awalé Resources Jumps on High-grade Gold Results

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 11.08 points last week to close at 563.39.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis released gross domestic product (GDP) data for Q4 2023 this past Thursday (March 28). The report indicates that the US economy remains strong, growing at 3.4 percent during the period.

The rise was driven by increased consumer and government spending, exports and fixed investments. While down from the third quarter's 4.9 percent growth, it was nearly double the growth rate of the first two quarters of 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Hits Fresh High, Investment Funds Snap Up Copper

Gold's strong price action continued this week, with the yellow metal finishing just above US$2,230 per ounce ahead of the Easter long weekend — yet another new record in what's become a string of fresh highs.

The increase came even as the US Bureau of Economic Analysis released revised GDP numbers for Q4. The US economy grew at a rate of 3.4 percent during the period, which is higher than the previously reported 3.2 percent figure.

At the time of this writing, market participants were still waiting for Friday's (March 29) release of the latest US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data. PCE, which is the US Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, will help inform the central bank's decisions on interest rates in the months ahead.

Keep reading...Show less

Strategy-Driven Barrick Builds on Value Foundation

Five years after the transformational Merger with Randgold Resources, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) has been restructured and repurposed as a modern mining business with a constantly replenished, global asset base of peerless quality, managed by a team with an unparalleled record of recognizing and realizing opportunities, says chairman John Thornton in the company's 2024 Information Circular published today and available now at www.barrick.comagm and also filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).

"This Barrick is guided by a long-term, future-facing strategy, finely attuned to the demands and expectations of a rapidly changing world. Its aim is not only to secure the company's sustainable profitability but also to make sustainability, in every sense, the core of its activities. Barrick's pioneering partnership philosophy, a key component of its commitment to sustainability, has already transformed the once-derelict Tanzanian mines into a complex with Tier One 1 potential; reconstituted the Reko Diq project in Pakistan and is now developing it into one of the world's largest copper-gold producers; and after three years of negotiation, achieved an agreement for the re-opening of the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea, where mining and processing have restarted and will be ramping up over the next two quarters," he says.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (‘MPK’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MPK, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Many Peaks Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Many Peaks Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Flash Joule Heating Prototype Complete. Testing Commenced

Munda Gold Project Grade Control Drilling Program Completed Mine Planning Progresses

Lancaster Resources Closing of Spin-Off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

Related News

Resource Investing

Munda Gold Project Grade Control Drilling Program Completed Mine Planning Progresses

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Uranium Investing

Preparations for Drilling at the Mkuju Uranium Project

Copper Investing

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX: M2R) – Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

Additional Deeper Targets Identified in Bonito Prospect

Resource Investing

What is De-Dollarization and is it Good or Bad? (Updated 2024)

×