Compass Pathways to attend TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA from March 2-4, 2026

COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will attend the TD Cowen 46 th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA, from March 2-4, 2026 and will participate in a fireside chat on March 3, 2026 at 10:30am ET.

A live audio webcast of this event will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the Compass website . A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About Compass Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. We are motivated by the need to find better ways to help and empower people with serious mental health conditions who are not helped by existing treatments. We are pioneering a new paradigm for treating mental health conditions focused on rapid and durable responses through the development of our investigational COMP360 synthetic psilocybin treatment, potentially a first in class treatment. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York in the US. We envision a world where mental health means not just the absence of illness but the ability to thrive.

Enquiries
Media: Dana Sultan-Rothman, media@compasspathways.com

Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com , +1 401 290 7324

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CMPS
COMPASS Pathways Plc

