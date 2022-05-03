COMPASS Pathways plc a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2022, and provide an update on recent business developments on 10 May 2022. The management team will host a conference call at 8:00am ET on 10 May. The call can be accessed by dialing 926-7358 from the ...

CMPS:US