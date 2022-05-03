Life Science NewsInvesting News

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2022, and provide an update on recent business developments on 10 May 2022.

The management team will host a conference call at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK) on 10 May. The call can be accessed by dialing (800) 926-7358 from the United States, +1 (212) 231-2914 internationally, and 0800 496 0823 from the UK, followed by the conference ID: 22018578.

The call will also be webcast on the Investors section of the COMPASS Pathways website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways
Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Enquiries

Media: Amy Lawrence, amy@compasspathways.com, +44 7813 777 919
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324


COMP360 psilocybin therapy shows potential in exploratory open-label studies for anorexia nervosa and severe treatment-resistant depression

Positive early signals seen in two investigator-initiated studies presented
at the Society of Biological Psychiatry Annual Meeting in New Orleans


KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the April 27 th and 28 th KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3OGHgD4

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year January 31, 2022, Results

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering combined therapeutics to treat addiction, today is reporting its financial results and business highlights for the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2022. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, stated, "Awakn's fiscal year 2021 was a foundational year for the Company. We established our business model of researching, developing, and delivering combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a near term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) a condition affecting 400m people globally. This business model enables us to develop new and potentially more effective combined therapeutics for treating addiction and also to gather real world data to support interactions with regulatory agencies prior to commercializing our combined therapeutics at scale."

Optimi Health

Optimi Health Opens Canada's Largest GMP-Grade Licensed Psilocybin Cultivation Facility

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will be inaugurating its recently completed psilocybin cultivation facility with a grand opening event and reception for members of the media, investors and other stakeholders relevant to the Company's developing position as a leading supplier in the field of psychedelic and functional mushrooms on Friday, May 27th, 2022.

The Optimi Health executive team and advisory board will be welcoming guests and dignitaries from the psychedelic business space, the medical and public health fields, local and national politics, and the Indigenous community to celebrate this significant achievement. Renowned psychedelics industry journalist and author Amanda Siebert will act as Master of Ceremonies.

How You Can Invest in Treatments for Opioid Addiction

The opioid crisis has worsened due to the pandemic, but pharmaceutical research into treatment options for opioid addiction continues to show great promise.

A record 93,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2020. Of these deaths, 68,630 were associated with opioids. In Ontario, Canada's most populous province, opioid-related deaths increased by 60 percent from March 2020 to September 2021.

An analysis by the Stanford-Lancet Commission predicts that these numbers will soar to 1.2 million deaths by 2029 without "bold and urgent action."

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the B. Riley Securities' Virtual Neuro and Ophthalmology Conference

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the B. Riley Securities' Virtual Neuro and Ophthalmology Conference, April 27-28, 2022 .

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO and Tim Whitaker , MD, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, April 27 th at 12:00 PM ET .

For registration: B. Riley Securities' Virtual Neuro and Ophthalmology Conference

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

