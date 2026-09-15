Compass Pathways Launches 'Change the Tune in TRD' in the U.S. to Advance HCP Understanding of Treatment-Resistant Depression at Psych Congress 2026

Compass Pathways Launches 'Change the Tune in TRD' in the U.S. to Advance HCP Understanding of Treatment-Resistant Depression at Psych Congress 2026

  • New U.S. healthcare provider (HCP) disease education initiative, Change the Tune in TRD explores the neurobiology and care pathways to support greater recognition and understanding of treatment-resistant depression (TRD)​
  • TRD occurs when people with major depressive disorder (MDD) are failed by at least two different antidepressant treatment regimens of adequate dose, duration and adherence in the same episode

COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking urgently needed new treatment options in mental health care, today announced the launch of Change the Tune in TRD , a new U.S. HCP disease education initiative, to deepen understanding and increase recognition of TRD. The campaign explores the neurobiology of this distinct form of depression and is designed to help navigate care pathways for patients and providers.

Change the Tune in TRD was developed to provide evidence-based education to U.S. HCPs on the longer, more persistent episodes associated with TRD, alongside cognitive and emotional patterns, including getting stuck in negative or repetitive ways of thinking, difficulty shifting perspective or navigating emotions, and feeling disconnected from pleasure or motivation 1-8 . While TRD originates as MDD, its burden and resistance to standard treatments distinguish it as a more complex condition. Compared to MDD, TRD patients experience almost 3x longer depressive episodes, 13% remission rates (vs. 42%) and a 53% relapse rate (vs. 31%) 9-11 . The campaign will also provide insights into the impact of TRD on patients and their experiences in navigating treatment. Through digital resources and KOL perspectives, Change the Tune in TRD aims to support earlier and more consistent identification of TRD.

"People living with treatment-resistant depression face a complex and often challenging journey to finding relief, and we believe improving their care starts with a clear understanding of the condition itself," said Dr. Guy Goodwin, Chief Medical Officer, Compass Pathways. "With Change the Tune in TRD, we are combining education on the evolving science of TRD with insights into the realities of finding effective mental healthcare, providing HCPs with resources that can support more informed conversations, and ultimately, better patient experiences."

Bringing the TRD conversation to Psych Congress

Change the Tune in TRD will debut at Psych Congress 2026 through a three-panel Innovation Theater bringing together leaders in psychotherapy, general psychiatry, and interventional psychiatry to explore key topics in the understanding, identification and management of TRD.

The program will cover:

  • Evolving thinking in the neurobiology of TRD
  • The burden of cycling through multiple antidepressants
  • How repeated treatment failure impacts the patient
  • Creating a successful network of care

"Treatment-resistant depression asks us as clinicians to consider not only our patients' symptoms, but the course of their illness, their experiences with previous treatments and the broader impact the condition has on their lives," commented Sandhya Prashad, MD, Interventional Psychiatrist, Medical Director at Houston Center for Advanced Psychiatric Treatment. "Continued education that connects our evolving scientific understanding of TRD with the experiences clinicians and patients encounter in practice can help us ask better questions and have different, earlier, and more impactful conversations about the path to recovery."

U.S.-based HCPs can visit ChangeTheTuneInTRD.com , a new website launched by Compass Pathways, Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of COMPASS Pathways Plc, to learn more.

About Change the Tune in TRD

"See the pattern. Change the Tune." Change the Tune in TRD is an educational campaign for clinicians who treat patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Too often, TRD is defined only by a growing count of treatments that have failed the patient. The campaign encourages clinicians to recognize TRD-specific patterns and connect them to what is understood about altered large-scale brain network connectivity in depression. The aim is a different, earlier conversation: reassessing the current approach, considering the broader network of care, and ultimately, connecting patients to appropriate and approved treatments earlier.

About treatment resistant depression (TRD)

Depression , one of the most common mental health disorders, significantly impacts relationships, work performance, overall quality of life, and is associated with an increased risk of suicide. Major depressive disorder (MDD) has been ranked as the third cause of the burden of disease worldwide in 2008 by the World Health Organization (WHO), which has projected that this disease will rank first by 2030.

It is estimated that approximately 4 million patients in the U.S. with MDD live with TRD 12 . TRD is broadly defined as an inadequate response to two or more appropriate courses of approved medications. TRD has a significantly greater impact on individuals compared to MDD, leading to residual symptoms, poorer quality of life, increased comorbidities, higher mortality, and an increased risk of suicide compared to non-treatment resistant MDD.

About Compass Pathways

We believe mental health patients deserve the possibility of a better future. COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking urgently needed new treatment options in mental health care. Our initial focus is developing COMP360 psilocybin, a proprietary, investigational, synthetic psilocybin treatment under evaluation for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). COMP360 is a potentially first-in-class treatment and has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for TRD. We are leading the world's largest classic psychedelic clinical program in TRD, and building upon that robust foundation, we are executing a late-stage trial evaluating COMP360 for PTSD, another condition with high unmet need. Our goal is to advance treatments that move the field of psychiatry towards treatment options that offer rapid onset and sustained durability with infrequent dosing.

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with a U.S. office in New York.

We are driven by our purpose of unlocking pathways to be – opening futures filled with possibility. Together, we are on an ambitious journey toward enabling people living with mental health conditions to find clarity through self-discovery, because every journey needs a Compass.

  1. Gill K, et al. Br J Psychiatry. 2025;228(2):108–115.
  2. Alsayednasser B, et al. Behav Res Ther. 2022;159:104185.
  3. Demyttenaere K, et al. J Affect Disord. 2015;174:390–396.
  4. Dunn BD, et al. J Consult Clin Psychol. 2020;88(1):36–48.
  5. Beck AT. Am J Psychiatry. 2008;165(8):969–977.
  6. Treadway MT, Zald DH. Neurosci Biobehav Rev. 2011;35(3):537–555.
  7. Kupferberg A, et al. Neurosci Biobehav Rev. 2016;69:313–332.
  8. Nolen-Hoeksema S, et al. Perspect Psychol Sci. 2008;3(5):400–424.
  9. Wu B, et al. PLoS One. 2019;14(8):e0220763.
  10. Pappa S, et al. BJPsych Open. 2024;10(1):e32.
  11. Rush AJ, et al. Am J Psychiatry. 2006;163(11):1905–1917.
  12. Wing V, et al. Poster S97 Contemporary Estimate of the National Prevalence of Treatment-Resistant Depression in the United States. Presented at ADAA 2026.

Enquiries
Media: Dana Sultan-Rothman, media@compasspathways.com
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com , +1 401 290 7324

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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