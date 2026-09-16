BTV Explores: What Investors Should Look for in Mining Companies

BTV Explores: What Investors Should Look for in Mining Companies

Watch on BNN Bloomberg national:
Wednesday, September 16 at 7:30 PM EST, Saturday, September 19 at 8 PM EST.

Tune into BTV and Discover Investment Opportunities.

Learn what it takes to identify potential opportunities in mining with strategic investor Michael Gentile. BTV Business Television explores the key factors investors should consider—including grade, scale, infrastructure, and jurisdiction—with his top picks including Big Ridge Gold, McFarlane Lake Mining, Astra Exploration, Silver Crown Royalties, Cascadia Minerals, and Maple Gold Mines.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) (OTCQB: ALVLF) – Big Ridge Gold is advancing a past-producing Newfoundland gold project with approximately 1.5 million ounces of gold and significant existing infrastructure. Backed by a $7 million financing, the company is pursuing resource growth through drilling while advancing a PEA - preliminary economic assessment.

McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd. (CSE: MLM) (OTCQB: MLMLF) – McFarlane Lake Mining is advancing a 4.2-million-ounce gold resource in Ontario, supported by ongoing drilling and a significantly strengthened balance sheet. The company is focused on expanding its resource as it evaluates the larger potential of its flagship Canadian gold asset.

Astra Exploration (TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQX: ATEPF) – Astra Exploration is advancing high-grade gold-silver exploration in Argentina's prolific area. With more than 12,500 meters recently drilled and mineralization remaining open in all directions, the company is focused on demonstrating the scale of its emerging discovery.

Silver Crown Royalties (CBOE CA: SCRI) (OTCQX: SLCRF) – Silver Crown Royalties is building a pure-play silver royalty portfolio focused only on producing and near-production assets. With six royalties and positive operating cash flow achieved in 2026, the company is focused on disciplined growth and generating long-term shareholder value.

Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CAM,OTC:CAMNF) (OTCQB: CAMNF) – Cascadia Minerals is advancing a high-grade copper-gold project in Yukon with 650 million pounds of copper and significant exploration upside. Backed by strategic mining investors, the company is pursuing resource growth through an active drilling program.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQX: MGMLF) – Maple Gold Mines is advancing a 5.2-million-ounce gold resource in Quebec, backed by mining giant, Agnico Eagle and a fully funded 25,000-metre drill program. The company is focused on expanding and upgrading its resource while progressing toward a planned 2027 economic assessment.

About BTV – Business Television / BTV The Agency:

For 28 years, BTV – Business Television has been the go-to half-hour investment show for savvy investors, delivering exclusive on-location interviews and actionable insights with emerging companies, industry leaders, and market experts. Hosted by Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV provides investors with direct access to executive teams and unique compelling investment opportunities.

Discover Investment Opportunities.

Watch BTV Episode; BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:
Airing on BNN Bloomberg!

  • Wednesday, September 16 @ 7:30pm ET
  • Saturday, September 19 @ 8:00pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network

  • Sun, September 20 @ 1:00pm ET
  • Mon, September 21 @ 8:30am ET
  • Tues, September 22 @ 8:30pm ET & 11:30pm ET
  • Friday, September 25 @ 6:30am ET

BTV The Agency is a capital markets–focused TV production and digital marketing agency serving publicly traded and financial companies. Through strategic content creation and extensive distribution across top-tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News, and leading financial platforms, the agency helps companies reach investors, advisors, and institutions—building brand credibility and driving national retail and institutional investor awareness.

Take action now: Do you know a company investors should be watching? 

Put them in front of thousands of active investors on BTV.

Contact us directly at (604) 664-7401 or info@b-tv.com

Don't miss a beat—stay informed and ahead of the market by subscribing to BTV news today.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314669

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cascadia MineralsCAM:CCTSXV:CAMbase metals investing
CAM:CC
Cascadia Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cascadia Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cascadia Minerals (TSXV:CAM)

Cascadia Minerals

Advancing Copper and Gold Projects in Yukon

Advancing Copper and Gold Projects in Yukon Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Extends High Grade Mineralization at Depth as Silver Hill Exploration Enters Major Expansion Phase

Metalsource Mining Extends High Grade Mineralization at Depth as Silver Hill Exploration Enters Major Expansion Phase

Holes SH26-22 and SH26-23 return up to 930 g/t AgEq within broader mineralized horizons as ongoing step out drilling expands Silver Hill and the Company prepares for significantly larger step outs along strike Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) ("Metalsource"... Keep Reading...
Fathom Announces New Zones of Mineralization Highlighting Exploration Potential of Recently Announced Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit Maiden MRE

Fathom Announces New Zones of Mineralization Highlighting Exploration Potential of Recently Announced Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit Maiden MRE

Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI,OTC:FNICF) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) ("Fathom", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of new zones of nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization highlighting the exploration potential of recently announced maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("the MRE") at the... Keep Reading...
Great Western Mining Corporation Plc Announces Excellent Tungsten Recovery Rate from Bulk Sample

Great Western Mining Corporation Plc Announces Excellent Tungsten Recovery Rate from Bulk Sample

Metallurgical test results from Defender confirm amenability to standard processing DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF), a strategic minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to... Keep Reading...
Renforth Resources to Attend the ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit 2026 in Toronto

Renforth Resources to Attend the ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit 2026 in Toronto

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF) (OTC Pink: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 3rd Annual ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, taking place on September 16, 2026, at the Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel.... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Advances Kuma Drill Program with Second Target Underway

Sankamap Advances Kuma Drill Program with Second Target Underway

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU,OTC:SKMPF) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 2,000 to 3,000-meter ("m") drill program at the 4,500-hectare ("ha") Kuma Property ("Kuma") in the Solomon Islands.The Company has successfully completed its first drill hole,... Keep Reading...
Noble Closing Purchase of North Bradshaw Property

Noble Closing Purchase of North Bradshaw Property

(TheNewswire) TORONTO TheNewswire - September 15, 2026 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that having received approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it is proceeding with the closing under its previously announced... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Cascadia Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cascadia Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Equity Metals Announces a Significant Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Silver Queen Project, BC

Lahontan Consolidates Ownership of West Santa Fe, Eliminates Royalties, and Adds Strategic New York Canyon Project Through Acquisition of Emergent Metals

West High Yield Resources Receives Occupant Licence to Cut and Remove, Marking Another Major Regulatory Milestone at Record Ridge Magnesium Project

Metalsource Mining Extends High Grade Mineralization at Depth as Silver Hill Exploration Enters Major Expansion Phase

Related News

gold investing

Gold Price Drops Below US$4,300 as Fed Hikes Rates

lithium investing

Lithium Argentina Closes US$180 Million Ganfeng Expansion Deal

precious metals investing

Equity Metals Announces a Significant Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Silver Queen Project, BC

precious metals investing

Lahontan Consolidates Ownership of West Santa Fe, Eliminates Royalties, and Adds Strategic New York Canyon Project Through Acquisition of Emergent Metals

critical minerals investing

West High Yield Resources Receives Occupant Licence to Cut and Remove, Marking Another Major Regulatory Milestone at Record Ridge Magnesium Project

precious metals investing

Freegold Intersects 3.10 g/t Au over 102.8 m including 5.18 g/t Au over 55.9 m as it advances Golden Summit PFS

precious metals investing

One Bullion Completes First Hole of 2026 Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project