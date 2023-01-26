ACME Lithium and ASTERRA Utilize Ground Breaking Satellite Technology to Discover Lithium

Company ProfilesInvesting News

Roche Holding AG ADR

OTCMKTS:RHHBY:US
Press Releases

Roche is a Swiss biopharmaceutical and diagnostic company. The firm's best-selling pharmaceutical products include a variety of oncology therapies from acquired partner Genentech, and its diagnostics group was bolstered by the acquisition of Ventana in 2008. Oncology products account for 50% of pharmaceutical sales, and centralized and point-of-care diagnostics for more than half of diagnostic-related sales.

×