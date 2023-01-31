Positive Drilling Results At Manna Underpin Potential Future Resource Upgrade

Company ProfilesInvesting News

AstraZeneca PLC

NASDAQ:AZN:US
Press Releases

A merger between Astra of Sweden and Zeneca Group of the United Kingdom formed AstraZeneca in 1999. The firm sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, immunology and rare diseases. The majority of sales come from international markets with the United States representing close to one third of its sales.

×