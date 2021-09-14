Pac Roots Appoints Farnworth as CEO, Director

Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. (“PacRoots” or the “Company”) (CSE: PACR) (OTCQB: PARCF) (FSE:4XM) is pleased to announce effective September 8th, 2021 Chris Farnworth has been appointed as the new CEO and Director of the Company.









Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. (“PacRoots” or the “Company”) (CSE: PACR) (OTCQB: PARCF) (FSE:4XM) is pleased to announce effective September 8th, 2021 Chris Farnworth has been appointed as the new CEO and Director of the Company. Patrick Elliott has resigned as CEO and Board member but will remain part of Pac Roots as a strategic advisor.

Mr. Farnworth is a business management and corporate finance executive with over 30 years of experience in the public and private sectors. His focused experience is in cannabis, health and wellness, stem cell research, ESG businesses. He has extensive worldwide business development, sales and operational experience with large and small multi-national companies. Mr. Farnworth has successfully established joint ventures, distribution channels, acquisition, and sub licensing agreements. A former Vice President of Business Development of Cancana Resources (now Meridian Mining) TSX Venture Exchange Top 50 Mining Company, ranked 9th. He also is a director of Swiss BioTech Group, Zero Carbon Technologies, UNIVEC Inc. advisor to SperoPharm Cannabis, Zurich, and STS Capital Advisors.

“As the incoming CEO, it is my responsibility to lead Pac Roots towards our goal of becoming a significant player in the cannabis and branded retail space.

Over the next few months, we will be taking significant steps to increase our brand awareness along with our joint venture subsidiaries, Rock Creek Farms, Lords of Grasstown and Phenome One Corp. I feel an enormous responsibility to bring maximum value to our team, stakeholders, and shareholders. I have already been active with the company and will continue to work tirelessly towards our objectives. I would like to thank the former management team, especially Patrick Elliott for driving the Company to where it is today. His hard work and dedication has proven invaluable, and I’m pleased Mr. Elliott will remain part of advisory team.” Stated Chris Farnworth, CEO of Pac Roots.

About PacRoots

PacRoots Cannabis is the future of genetics. By focusing on elite genetic development, the company expects to maximize the quality of its products, while keeping yields and profit margins high. Pac Roots has formed a strategic partnership with Phenome One, giving the Company complete access to one of the largest live genetic libraries in Canada composed of the finest cultivars. The Company will use these genetics to develop unique strains with various beneficial characteristics. The 350+ licensed live cultivars and over 1800 seed varieties are the result of a meticulous gene selectio

n process, whereby Phenome One filters through as many as 600 individual plants to lock in a specific phenotype for a single strain. Tailored elite cultivars are then selected for indoor or outdoor cultivation based on various environmental, biological, medical and market driven factors. Visit www.pacroots.ca

