Galena Appoints Neville Gardiner To The Board

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) announces the appointment of Mr Neville Gardiner as Non-Executive Director as the Company continues to develop and construct the Abra base Metals Mine in Western Australia.

Mr Gardiner has over 30 years’ experience advising boards on mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt capital markets, transaction structuring, capital allocation and complex commercial arrangements. His career achievements include senior executive leadership roles in Deloitte, Torridon Partners, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Macquarie Bank.

Mr Gardiner’s experience included five years as Head of the Australian Natural Resources Team at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and nine years with Macquarie Bank including responsibility for its Western Australian Corporate Finance business and its Australian Oil and Gas Advisory business. Mr Gardiner has a very strong experience and knowledge base associated with the resources sector in Australia that will be extremely beneficial to the ongoing growth of Galena.

