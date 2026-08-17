Commodore Elects Not to Proceed with Keefers-Hannah Gold Project

Commodore Elects Not to Proceed with Keefers-Hannah Gold Project

Commodore Metals Corp. (CSE: C) ("Commodore" or the "Company") announces that, following management's review of the results of the Phase I exploration program on the Keefers-Hannah Gold Project, it has decided not to make the cash payment or issue the shares required to maintain the option agreement. As a result, the optionor has terminated the agreement. The Company is currently reviewing opportunities to acquire interests in other mineral properties.

About Commodore Metals Corp.

Commodore Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-value strategic minerals, with a focus on identifying and developing assets critical to the global energy transition. Commodore is committed to responsible exploration and value creation through the acquisition and advancement of highly prospective properties.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Christopher Paterson
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Commodore Mining Corp.
Christopher Paterson, President
E-Mail: commodoremetals@gmail.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding Commodore's intention to continue to identify potential mineral property assets for acquisition. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Commodore will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates, and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including Commodore's results of exploration or review of properties that Commodore does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Commodore assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310163

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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