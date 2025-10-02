ComDesign Accelerates Contact Center Digital Transformation with Vonage APIs

Vonage delivers unified operations for global contact center, enabling rapid deployment, cost efficiency, and geographic expansion

Vonage a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced Vonage Communications APIs are now integrated with ComDesign Co., Ltd.'s cloud-based Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) solution, CT-e1SaaS. This collaboration provides SIP Trunking that empowers contact centers to scale their global operations by simplifying access to local phone numbers in more than 65 countries.

The demand for consistent, cross-border communication infrastructure continues to grow as businesses expand their global footprint. Traditional methods reliant on physical, location-bound infrastructure have often posed challenges for international unification. By integrating Vonage Communications APIs for SIP Trunking with ComDesign's solution, companies can now operate global contact centers with ease, leveraging versatile phone number access via a cloud-based platform.

"At ComDesign, we are committed to empowering Japanese businesses with smarter, more agile communication tools," said Kenji Terao , President and CEO for ComDesign. "The integration with Vonage opens the door for contact centers to break traditional barriers, enabling rapid global growth without the operational complexities of heavy infrastructure."

This is particularly important for ComDesign, as it addresses cross-border telephony challenges, enabling rapid deployment, cost efficiency, and seamless global operations while continuing to focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences worldwide.

"ComDesign's solution not only simplifies international number provisioning but also aligns closely with Japan's push for digital transformation," said Christophe Van de Weyer , President and Head of Business Unit API for Vonage. "By adopting a cloud-native approach, contact centers can now offer streamlined support to global customers, ensuring smoother interactions and improved customer satisfaction. Vonage is excited about the partnership and helping to position ComDesign among one of the first in Japan to deliver this level of capability."

About ComDesign Co., Ltd .
Founded in 2000, ComD esign launched its cloud-based CTI service "CT-e1/SaaS" in 2008. Its highly scalable proprietary architecture and detailed service model "CXaaS" (Customer Experience as a Service) — which supports users throughout deployment — have made it a trusted solution for contact centers of all sizes and industries.

About Vonage
Vonage , a part of Ericsson , creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information, visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comdesign-accelerates-contact-center-digital-transformation-with-vonage-apis-302573633.html

SOURCE Vonage

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

EricssonERICNASDAQ:ERICEmerging Tech Investing
ERIC
The Conversation (0)
Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce it has awarded the contract to Soutex, a firm specializing in mineral processing and metallurgy, to carry out the first advanced and comprehensive metallurgical sampling and testwork program for the Main Sector of its Cadillac Project.

Key Objectives of the Program

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silo Wellness Submits CSE Listing Statement for Review of Born Defense Proposed Change of Business

Silo Wellness Submits CSE Listing Statement for Review of Born Defense Proposed Change of Business

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) ("Silo" or the "Company"), to be renamed Born Defense Inc., is pleased to announce that it has submitted its listing statement (the "Listing Statement") with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on September 26, 2025, for review in connection with its previously announced proposed change of business to an investment issuer focused on the defense and national security sectors.

The Listing Statement provides comprehensive disclosure regarding the Company's business, assets, financial statements, management team, and strategic direction, and is a key step toward satisfying the CSE's requirements for the resumption of trading of the Company's common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InMed Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Advances INM-901 program, addressing multiple key biological pathways implicated in Alzheimer's disease pathology

  • Further develops INM-089 demonstrating neuroprotection in the treatment of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cartier Cuts 16.7 g/t Au over 2.1 m at Contact ; Strengthens Shallow High-Grade Gold Potential; Supports Expansion Drilling

Cartier Cuts 16.7 g/t Au over 2.1 m at Contact ; Strengthens Shallow High-Grade Gold Potential; Supports Expansion Drilling

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the first batch of results from Contact Sector and more precisely, the North Contact Zone (NCZ), from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) on its 100%-owned Cadillac Project, located in Val-d'Or (Abitibi, Quebec).

Strategic Highlights from Contact Sector

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Dollar Upsizes Brokered Financing to $5.9 Million, with Participation by Eric Sprott

Silver Dollar Upsizes Brokered Financing to $5.9 Million, with Participation by Eric Sprott

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has upsized its previously announced brokered private placement from $4,000,000 to approximately $5,900,000 in aggregate gross proceeds (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.35 per Unit. The Offering is being led by Research Capital Corporation as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent").

Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., has indicated his intention to participate in the transaction.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 25, 2025, it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of certain assets of Call Centre Guys Inc. ("CCG"). As consideration for the Transaction, the Company paid $750,000 cash and issued an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares of the Company (each a "Common Share") to Imran Butt, the principal of CCG. The Common Shares are subject to a statutory four-month and one day resale restriction and are subject to an 18-month voluntary escrow on a 25% release schedule with the first escrow release on closing of the Transaction and the following three releases every 6 months thereafter. Further, the Company issued a 10% secured promissory note as previously disclosed in the press release of the Company dated September 25, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

Download the PDF here.

Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.

A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface (BCI) market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by 2045.

"We anticipate that the market for non-invasive solutions will grow before the commercialization of invasive solutions from players such as Neuralink," stated the research firm's Senior Technology Analyst Dr. Tess Skyrme. "However, the long-term opportunity within the assistive technology market is more likely to be captured by the likes of Elon Musk."

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding phone with digital circuit design, "Tech 5" on orange and blue background.

Tech 5: Softbank to Invest US$2 Billion in Intel, Figure Seeks Nasdaq IPO

A broad selloff in heavyweight tech stocks at the start of the week abruptly reversed after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a speech that bolstered expectations of a September interest rate cut.

Speaking at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, Powell took a more dovish tone than investors may have been expecting, noting a slowdown in both worker supply and demand that could lead to employment risks.

He stated that the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting the Fed’s policy stance, stressing the need to balance both sides of the central bank's dual mandate when goals are in tension.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Reinstatement to Quotation

Trading Halt

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

Related News

Gold Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

uranium investing

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

silver investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed

Critical Metals Investing

COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

Energy Investing

Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report