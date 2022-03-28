Market NewsInvesting News

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's merger with Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX: CRLBF).

On March 23, 2022, Columbia Care announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Cresco Labs in a deal valued at approximately $2 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Columbia Care stockholders will receive 0.5579 shares of Cresco Labs common stock for each share of Columbia Care common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Columbia Care's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Columbia Care's stockholders.

If you own shares of Columbia Care and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at mergers@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country.

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: POLY , Columbia Care Inc. , Alleghany Corporation , Anaplan, Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

POLY (NYSE - POLY)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems to Present at the 14th Annual Global AgInvesting 2022 Conference in New York City on April 6th

AgriFORCE Growing Systems to Present at the 14th Annual Global AgInvesting 2022 Conference in New York City on April 6th

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced that it will be presenting at the 14 th Annual Global AgInvesting 2022 Conference, taking place on April 4-6, 2022 at the Sheraton New York Times Square in New York City.

Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, April 6 th at 11:15 am ET.

Hempsana Signs Partnership with GAMA Corp to Launch New Product Offerings and Brands

Hempsana Signs Partnership with GAMA Corp to Launch New Product Offerings and Brands

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids and Cannabis 2.0 products, is delighted to announce that it has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with GAMA Corp (" GAMA ") to co-manufacture and distribute new products and well recognized brands from the United States to the Canadian and International Markets for both recreational and medicinal use.

CANNABIS AMNESTY PARTNERS WITH TOQi, AURORA CANNABIS TO CREATE ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY WITH FIRST TOQi FELLOWSHIP

Fellowship Aims to Bring Justice + Equality to Communities Harmed by Cannabis Criminalization; Applications Now Open for Two Summer Interns

TOQi Technologies Ltd ., award-winning creators of elegantly designed cannabis technology products, has partnered with Cannabis Amnesty a not-for-profit organization dedicated to righting the historical wrongs created by cannabis prohibition, to launch the TOQi Fellowship for Cannabis Amnesty . The inaugural Fellows, who will begin their internships during the summer of 2022, will also be supported by Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), a global leader in the medical and recreational cannabis industry, committed to high quality products and access for patients and consumers. This paid internship is designed to create economic opportunities for people from communities harmed by decades of cannabis prohibition while increasing Cannabis Amnesty's capacity to develop groundbreaking advocacy and programming.

cannabis plant on top of US$100 dollar bill

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Cresco Labs to Buy Fellow MSO Columbia Care

A new blockbuster deal in the US cannabis space looks set to change the landscape of the industry.

Also this week, a Canadian producer continued the M&A trend in the space with its own purchase.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Columbia Care Inc.

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Columbia Care Inc. ("Columbia Care" or the "Company") (OTCQX: CCHWF) in connection with its proposed merger with Cresco Labs ("Cresco") (OTCQX: CRLBF). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive 0.5579 shares of Cresco for each share of Columbia Care common stock owned, representing an implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $3.25 based upon Cresco's March 24, 2022 closing price of $5.82 . Upon completion of the transaction, Cresco shareholders will own approximately 65% and Columbia Care shareholders will own only 35% of the combined company.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own Columbia Care shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cchwf
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7 th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Weiss Law is investigating whether: (i) Columbia Care's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Columbia Care's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-investigates-columbia-care-inc-301511011.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

