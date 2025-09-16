Coelacanth Energy CEO Targets 50,000 BOE/Day as Montney Resource Expands

Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI) is targeting an eventual production ramp up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day as more zones at its Montney oil and gas project in BC, Canada, continue to be de-risked, according to the company’s president and CEO, Rob Zakresky

“So the de-risking of the top two zones allows us to, what we predict, go to 50,000 boe per day, and then hold that flat for a long period of time. What we need to do now is take the other zones and apply more work and more capital to those … And as we see the 500 locations today, that may expand over a period of time and change how we develop the asset.”

In the near term, Zakresky said the company has several wells ready for production, following the recent completion of a production facility, allowing a systematic ramp up to about 7,000 to 8,000 boe per day by October. He noted that future growth to 16,000 boe per day over the next couple of years would depend largely on commodity prices and available capital.

“You will need cashflow for drilling, and central commodity prices will help that. But there's nothing else that will stop that development. Wells are currently (coming on) well north of 1,000 barrels a day. So to go from 7,000 to 8,000 to 16,000 is actually not that big of a program.”

Early milestones also helped define the company's trajectory, including the successful drilling and testing of drill pads at Two Rivers, as well as gathering critical core and pressure data throughout the Montney block.

Watch the full interview with Coelacanth Energy President and CEO Rob Zakresky above.