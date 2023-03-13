Large-Scale Porphyry/Volcanic Hosted Copper-Gold Potential Identified At Havilah In The Highly-Prospective Lachlan Fold Belt

CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE:CXC; OTC:CXXMF)

CMX Gold extends warrant expiry dates


CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE:CXC; OTC:CXXMF) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces the Company has extended the expiry dates of its share purchase warrants ("Warrants") currently outstanding. The Warrants were issued as part of private placements in 2021 and 2022 and initially had two- year terms for exercising. The exercise prices for the Warrants are above the present trading price of the Company's shares on the CSE. Considering CMX's present stage of development of its Clayton Silver Project, the Company concluded that it is in the best interests of the shareholders and the Company to extend the expiry date of the Warrants for one year. No other term of the Warrants was amended.

CMX has extended by one year the expiry dates of the Warrants as follows: 7,000,000 exercisable at $0.10 per share extended to June 30, 2024; 3,470,000 exercisable at $0.10 per share extended to November 19, 2024; 1,430,000 exercisable at $0.18 per share extended to July 14, 2025; 1,972,000 exercisable at $0.18 per share extended to September 16, 2025.

About the Clayton Silver Project

CMX's 100%-owned Clayton Silver Property is located in the mining-friendly State of Idaho, USA. The 1,134 acres property in Custer County in south-central Idaho includes the former Clayton silver-lead-zinc mine. The Clayton Mine was developed on eight levels to a depth of 1,100 feet below surface and is comprised of approximately 19,690 feet of underground development. Two major ore bodies were partially mined: the "South Ore Body" and the "North Ore Body".

The recorded production from the Clayton Mine included 7,031,110 oz silver, 86,771,527 lbs lead, 28,172,211 lbs zinc, 1,664,177 lbs copper, and minor amounts of gold from an estimated 2,145,652 tonnes of ore mined between 1934 and 1985.

Significant potential is demonstrated in hole 1501-A, drilled in the mid-1960's, which penetrated the mineralized zone at 1,425 feet. At that depth, the hole intercepted 22 feet of 4.07 oz (126 gms) Ag/t, 5.75% lead and 5.37% zinc (note: true width is unknown).

Technical and scientific information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Richard Walker, M.Sc. (Geology), P.Geo., recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43- 101. Readers are cautioned that historical information referenced in this news release is not NI 43-101 compliant, but has been obtained from sources that the Company believes are reliable.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information contact:

Robert d'Artois, Investor Relations at (604) 329-0845
bobdartois@cmxgoldandsilver.com

Jan M. Alston, President & C.E.O. at (403) 457-2697
janalston@cmxgoldandsilver.com

You can also visit the Company's Website: www.cmxgoldandsilver.com

