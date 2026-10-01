CME Group Sets New Open Interest Record in Soybean Futures

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its Soybean futures reached a new monthly open interest record of 1,118,872 contracts in September, surpassing the previous record of 1,063,108 contracts traded in April 2026.
"We're seeing record participation in Soybean futures because the market is facing a unique combination of forces all at once: trade talks are fueling demand, buyers are hedging the incoming U.S. harvest amid rain delays, and Brazil's planting season is starting just as Super El Niño threatens yields," said John Ricci, Global Head of Agricultural Products at CME Group. "These events draw participants and have pushed trading activity to new highs. We remain committed to providing the risk management tools clients need to navigate ongoing market volatility."
CME Group's agriculture business had a record first half of 2026, with average daily volume reaching 2 million contracts and open interest climbing to 10.7 million contracts.
For more information on CME Group Soybean futures, please visit here.
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.
CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
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SOURCE CME Group