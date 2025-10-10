CME Group Metals Complex Reaches All-Time Daily Volume Record

- Driven by Heightened Activity in Gold and Silver
CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that volume in its metals complex reached a record 2,148,990 contracts on Thursday, October 9, 2025 24% higher than the previous record of 1,728,362 contracts traded on April 12, 2024 .
"As geopolitical and macroeconomic shifts drive uncertainty, clients from around the world are turning to our metals futures and options in record numbers," said Jin Hennig , Managing Director and Global Head of Metals at CME Group. "Clients are using our precious metal products to manage risk and adjust exposure across all contract sizes, including a record for our newly launched 1-Ounce Gold futures which is designed to increase access for retail participants."
CME Group offers a wide range of benchmark products across precious and industrial metals. Additional single day records on October 9 include:
- Metals futures (1,877,878 contracts)
- Micro Gold futures (741,822 contracts)
- Micro Silver futures (132,584 contracts) and open interest (18,276 contracts)
- 1-Ounce Gold futures (77,946 contracts)
- Gold Weekly options (70,496 contracts) and open interest (100,650 contracts)
CME Group's metals complex is listed by and subject to the rules of COMEX. For more information, please visit www.cmegroup.com/metals .
