CME Group Metals Complex Reaches All-Time Daily Volume Record

  • Driven by Heightened Activity in Gold and Silver

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that volume in its metals complex reached a record 2,148,990 contracts on Thursday, October 9, 2025 24% higher than the previous record of 1,728,362 contracts traded on April 12, 2024 .

"As geopolitical and macroeconomic shifts drive uncertainty, clients from around the world are turning to our metals futures and options in record numbers," said Jin Hennig , Managing Director and Global Head of Metals at CME Group. "Clients are using our precious metal products to manage risk and adjust exposure across all contract sizes, including a record for our newly launched 1-Ounce Gold futures which is designed to increase access for retail participants."

CME Group offers a wide range of benchmark products across precious and industrial metals. Additional single day records on October 9 include:

  • Metals futures (1,877,878 contracts)
  • Micro Gold futures (741,822 contracts)
  • Micro Silver futures (132,584 contracts) and open interest (18,276 contracts)
  • 1-Ounce Gold futures (77,946 contracts)
  • Gold Weekly options (70,496 contracts) and open interest (100,650 contracts)

CME Group's metals complex is listed by and subject to the rules of COMEX. For more information, please visit www.cmegroup.com/metals .

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , cryptocurrencies , energy , agricultural products and metals .  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

