CMC Metals Ltd. is pleased to announce that Mr. Douglas Coleman has agreed to join the Board of Directors of CMC Metals Ltd. His skill sets will be particularly useful as the Company is advancing several significant exploration efforts in Yukon and British Columbia in geological environments similar to many areas previously worked by Mr. ColemanMr. Coleman is an experienced executive and geological engineer with ...

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(CMCXF:OTC PINKS) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Douglas Coleman has agreed to join the Board of Directors of CMC Metals Ltd. His skill sets will be particularly useful as the Company is advancing several significant exploration efforts in Yukon and British Columbia in geological environments similar to many areas previously worked by Mr. Coleman

Mr. Coleman ("Douglas") is an experienced executive and geological engineer with over 30 years of experience in the mineral sector and in particular Mexico. Douglas holds a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and has completed graduate studies in Geological Engineering from the University of Arizona. He is currently the co-founder, President and CEO of Mexico Mining Center, which is the largest digital media serving the Mexican mining community and which hosts the Annual Discoveries Mining Conference which is recognized as one of the best technical conferences in Latin America focussed on mining exploration, innovation and development. Douglas is also the Director of Business Development for Layne, a granite company, and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geologists Inc. ("SEG') where he also acts as the Regional Vice President for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Douglas has also held numerous senior geological, engineering, and operations management roles with Riverside Resources Inc., GlobeExplore Drilling S.A. de C.V., Tiger Drilling, Dateline Drilling, Newmont Exploration and Wharf Resources.

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman noted, "CMC is very fortunate to have someone of Douglas' experience and numerous industry connections to join our Board of Directors and help guide the Company as it advances its exploration efforts. His unique talents and field experience significantly strengthens our geological and engineering expertise. He is also well connected and very well respected within the Mexican and Canadian mining communities. We are honored and excited to have Douglas on our Board."

In connection with this appointment, the Company has grated a total of 300,000 stock options to Mr. Coleman. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.21 for a period of five years from the date of grant and subject to the vesting requirements set forth by the board of directors.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Kevin Brewer, P.Geo, President and CEO of CMC Metals Ltd and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador. Our silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (the "Silver Hart Project") in Yukon, and Rancheria South, Amy and Silverknife claims (the "Rancheria South Project") in British Columbia. Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Logjam (Yukon), Bridal Veil and Terra Nova (both in Newfoundland).

On behalf of the Board:

"John Bossio"_______
John Bossio, Chairman

CMC Metals Ltd.

For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:

Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc.(Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.
President, CEO and Director Tel: (604) 670-0019 kbrewer80@hotmail.com
Suite 615-800 Pender St.
Vancouver, BC
V6C 2V6

To be added to CMC's news distribution list, please send an email to info@cmcmetals.ca or contact Mr. Kevin Brewer at 604-670-0019.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

"This news release may contain certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and exploitation activities and developments. In this release disclosure regarding the potential to undertake future exploration work comprise forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks, including the ability of the Company to raise the funds necessary to fund its projects, to carry out the work and, accordingly, may not occur as described herein or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, the impact of the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic crisis and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for information on these and other risk factors, available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation."

