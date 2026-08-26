CleanGo Innovations Inc. Provides 6-Month Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, Houston, Texas TheNewswire - August 26, 2026 CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII), (OTCQB: CLGOF) (FRA:APO.F) ("CleanGo" or the "Company"), a global leader in proprietary green technology solutions, is pleased to announce the filing of its unaudited Q2 2026 financial results and provide a corporate update for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026. The update includes a detailed summary of its strategic milestones, international expansion, and new product launches achieved during the first six months of 2026.
The Company's financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and the associated Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") have been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and are available on the Company's issuer profile. Readers are encouraged to review the complete financial statements and MD&A in conjunction with this press release.
Corporate Highlights: January 2026 – June 2026
International Expansion and Joint Ventures
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South American Entry (Jan 2026): The Company successfully dispatched its first shipment to Indioquímica S.A. in Argentina. This 6,000-liter deployment marks CleanGo's official entry into the South American oil, gas, and heavy industrial sectors.
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Cyprus Mediterranean Launch (Feb 2026): CleanGo signed a landmark agreement with WSR Services LTD in Cyprus to spearhead the launch of CleanGo Marine. This partnership provides exclusive, eco-friendly vessel maintenance solutions for the Mediterranean shipping industry.
Acquisitions and Bioremediation Technology
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MycoSet™ Launch (Jan 2026): CleanGo launched the MycoSet™ Remediation Suite, a fungal-based "living system" for restoring soil and water. This follows the acquisition of a 49% stake in AgritechBC Solutions
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Read the Full Announcement(Select "Global Launch of MycoSet™")
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MycoSet™ Landmark Results (March 2026): CleanGo announced results from independent, third-party laboratory testing demonstrating that MycoSet™ significantly accelerates the biodegradation of petroleum pollutants, supporting its potential as a science-led solution for remediating contaminated soils and waterways.
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Partial Acquisition of AgritechBC Solutions Inc (April 2026): CleanGo entered into a definitive Stock Purchase Agreement dated March 27, 2026, to acquire a 49% equity interest in AgritechBC Solutions Inc.
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Against Acquisition of Freia Farmaceutici Srl (March 2026): Following extensive due diligence, the Company decided not to proceed with the proposed acquisition of Freia Farmaceutici Srl.
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CG-P100 Launch (July 2026):leanGo launched its newest specialized product line, CG-P100, formulated for pipeline maintenance, decontamination, and bioremediation in the oil and gas and water desalination sectors. The product offers an alternative to traditional industrial chemical cleaning methods.
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New Strategic Real Estate Hub (August 2026): CleanGo announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kubera Black Technologies, established a strategic Real Estate Hub to source, evaluate, and manage U.S. commercial and residential property opportunities, leveraging the regulatory framework under the federal Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act.
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Global GOR Program Launch (July 2026): CleanGo's wholly owned subsidiary, Kubera Black Energy, launched its global Gain of Revenue (GOR) program, inviting oil well operators worldwide to participate in a program designed to provide environmental solutions while generating additional revenue opportunities.
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Debt Settlement (Feb 2026): CleanGo entered into agreements to settle outstanding debt through share issuances, preserving cash for continued global operations and the integration.
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Warrant Extension and Repricing (April 2026): CleanGo announced amendments to an aggregate of 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants, providing warrant holders with greater flexibility while supporting the Company's capital structure and strategic initiatives.
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Non-Brokered Private Placement (August 2026): CleanGo closed its non-brokered private placement of 934,696 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.77 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $719,716.80.
We invite energy sector investors, environmental advocates, and anyone interested in progressive clean tech to watch the full corporate profile now available on the Stock Investors Daily YouTube channel.
Watch the complete corporate profile by Stock Investors Daily here:
About CleanGo Innovations Inc.:
CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII) is a publicly traded Canadian company at the forefront of developing and commercializing proprietary non-toxic and biodegradable cleaning and industrial solutions. For Oil Services and industrial Cleaning Markets. Driven by a mission for environmental sustainability, CleanGo's innovative product suite is designed to deliver high performance while safeguarding the planet, serving critical cleaning needs across the oil and gas, mining, commercial, and retail sectors globally.
The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo's portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo's mission to create the world's leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.
CleanGo Innovation's experienced team brings new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the problems of the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes and business's clean and their loved ones safe. CleanGo also has several Commercial and Industrial applications to solve many problems of the worlds heavier and large-scale cleaning problems.
On behalf of the CEO & Board of Directors
Anthony Sarvucci
Chief Executive Officer
CleanGo Innovations Inc.
For More information Contact:
Phone 1 346 202 6202
https://www.cleangoinnovations.com/
Forward-looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "will", "plans", "expects", "may", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.
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