Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Issue of Equity and Grant of Options

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Issue of Equity and Grant of Options

DUBLIN, IE / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC ("Great Western", "GWM" or the "Company") (AIM:GWMO)(ESM:8GW) announces the issue of 67,051 new ordinary shares of €0.0001 each at Stg 3.46 pence per share ("Remuneration Shares") in settlement of part of the remuneration for Ed Loye, Chief Executive Officer, for the period July to September 2026. Under the terms of Mr. Loye's contract, part of his monthly remuneration is settled in shares and accrued on a monthly basis. The pricing for these shares is based on the 5-day VWAP for the last five days of trading, calculated on a monthly basis and will be settled quarterly.

In addition, the Company has granted options over 1,000,000 ordinary shares of €0.0001 each in the capital of the Company to John Arthur, Chief Financial Officer. The options have an exercise price of Stg 3.61 pence per ordinary share and have been granted pursuant to the terms of Mr Arthur's employment agreement. The options are exercisable in accordance with the terms of the Company's share option scheme.

Settlement and Dealing
Application will be made to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") and Euronext Growth for a total of 67,051 ordinary shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading. Dealings on AIM and Euronext Growth are expected to commence on or around 13 October 2026 ("Admission").

Total Voting Rights
In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Great Western advises that the total number of ordinary shares of €0.0001 each in issue (with voting rights) will be 438,438,378 following the issue of the Remuneration Shares and the Warrant Shares. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Great Western under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and the Transparency Rules.

For further information visit www.greatwesternmining.com or contact:

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC

Brian Hall, Chairman

Ed Loye, CEO

c/o St Brides

greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk
Davy
Nominated Adviser, Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker
Brian Garrahy +353 (0)1 679 6363
Shard Capital Partners
Joint Broker
Andrew Gutmann / Erik Woolgar +44 (0)20 7186 9008
St Brides Partners
Financial PR
Susie Geliher / Isabel de Salis greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name EDWARD LOYE
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Great Western Mining CORPORATION PLC
b) LEI 635400NZ1RTHSGDVNQ43
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.0001 EACH

ISIN: IE000T78CHJ8
b) Nature of the transaction ISSUE OF ORDINARY SHARES
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

ISSUE OF SHARES

Price(s) Volume(s)
STG 3.46 PENCE 67,051
d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 NOT APPLICABLE
e) Date of the transaction 6 OCTOBER 2026
f) Place of the transaction OFF MARKET
g) Additional Information NOT APPLICABLE

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name JOHN ARTHUR
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Great Western Mining CORPORATION PLC
b) LEI 635400NZ1RTHSGDVNQ43
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.0001 EACH

ISIN: IE000T78CHJ8
b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF OPTIONS
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
STG 3.61 PENCE 1,000,000
d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 NOT APPLICABLE
e) Date of the transaction 6 OCTOBER 2026
f) Place of the transaction OFF MARKET
g) Additional Information NOT APPLICABLE

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Great Western Mining Corporation PLC



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