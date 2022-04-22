Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you
TASK Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/taskus-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26280&wire=1
FB Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26280&wire=1
VRT Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vertiv-holdings-co-loss-submission-form?prid=26280&wire=1
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *
Taskus, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)
TASK Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased June 11, 2021 - January 19, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 25, 2022
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/taskus-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26280&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Taskus, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer, Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)
FB Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 9, 2022
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26280&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Meta Platforms, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.
Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)
VRT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 28, 2021 - February 23, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 23, 2022
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vertiv-holdings-co-loss-submission-form?prid=26280&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Vertiv Holdings Co made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv's earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698501/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-TASK-FB-and-VRT-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders