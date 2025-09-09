Cizzle Brands Launches HappiEats Sport Pasta, a Premium High Protein, Lower Glycemic Index Pasta Designed for Athletes of All Ages

With 18 grams of protein and 10 grams of fibre in each 85-gram serving, HappiEats™ Sport Pasta™ provides athletes and their families with a new pasta option that is better-suited to support athletic performance. At launch, Sport Pasta™ will be available at several of Cizzle Brands' existing retail partners who carry CWENCH Hydration™.

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") is pleased to announce the launch of HappiEats Sport Pasta ™, a new product by Cizzle Brands, complementing the Company's existing better-for-you product lines CWENCH Hydration™ and Spoken Nutrition™.

NHL MVP, Nathan MacKinnon, enjoying a bowl of HappiEats™ Sport Pasta™, a high protein, lower glycemic index pasta from Cizzle Brands

At launch, Sport Pasta™ will be available at Shop Santé , Source for Sports , Sports Excellence and FGL Quebec. Retailers including Healthy Planet , Longo's , Fortino's , VitaCost , a division of Kroger and Metro , will be selling Sport Pasta™ in the coming months, and the Company plans to strategically leverage its other existing distribution channels in the grocery category to further commercialize Sport Pasta™.

HappiEats™ Sport Pasta™ is handmade in Italy using a unique four-ingredient recipe including red lentil, white quinoa, and white bean flour, all while maintaining the taste of traditional Italian pasta. It is slowly dried at low temperatures to preserve its nutritional qualities, and its formulation offers athletes of all ages easy digestion and sustained energy. Sport Pasta is higher in protein and fibre than conventional pasta, making it ideal to enjoy before a workout or a game. A single serving (85 grams) of Sport Pasta contains 18 grams of protein and 10 grams of fibre.

Sport Pasta™ is the Company's first product under the HappiEats™ brand, which will be the Company's food banner. More information about HappiEats ™ can be found at http://myhappieats.com/ and on social media.

Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer John Celenza commented, "Pasta has been a staple of most athletes' diets for years. While it's a great source of short-term energy, it's not optimal for performance because of how quickly the body metabolizes the starches. We saw this as an opportunity to build a product that tastes as great as traditional pasta, but that better serves the needs of athletes. That's why we worked closely with Andy O'Brien, our Chief Performance Officer, to create Sport Pasta. With more protein and fibre than traditional pastas, the body metabolizes it more slowly, providing sustained energy that lasts, along with more protein to support muscle growth. And it tastes just like it came out of an Italian kitchen. What makes this even more exciting is that it's the first of our food products coming out under the HappiEats brands, which is going to be an essential part of the Cizzle Brands family of brands."

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 4,400 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

For more information about Spoken Nutrition™, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com

For more information about HappiEats, please visit: https://www.myhappieats.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

For further information, please contact:

Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088

A Sports Nutrition Company Leading the Next Wave in Health and Wellness

