Cizzle Brands Corporation Reports $5.64 Million in Net Sales in the First Half of its 2025 Fiscal Year

For the six-month period ended January 31, 2025, Cizzle Brands recorded over $5.64 million in net sales, with a gross profit margin of 60.03% and gross profit of over $3.38 million. These earnings were primarily driven by sales of CWENCH Hydration™ in Canada, with sustained sales of the product in the United States and Europe. The Company has publicly filed its financial results for the second quarter of its 2025 fiscal year, and its management team will be hosting a webcast to discuss these results on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") , today released its financial results for the second quarter of its 2025 fiscal year (three months ended January 31, 2025, referred to herein as "FQ2 2025"). The results for FQ2 2025 capped off the first half of Cizzle Brands' inaugural fiscal year as a public company, in which more than $5.64 million in net sales were generated, with 60.03% gross profit margin and gross profit of over $3.38 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250317771206/en/

During FQ2 2025 Cizzle Brands' common shares became listed on the Cboe Canada stock exchange, an event that was commemorated by the bell-ringing ceremony pictured above at the exchange's Toronto office

Throughout the first half of the Company's 2025 fiscal year, Cizzle Brands accelerated strategic commercialization efforts for its flagship product CWENCH Hydration™ while also carrying out the launch of Spoken Nutrition , a brand of premium, athlete-grade nutraceuticals. During this period, 71% of Cizzle Brands' sales were made in Canada, with 20% and 9% coming from the United States and Europe, respectively.

Key highlights from Cizzle Brands' FQ2 2025 earnings are listed below. All figures are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise specified.

  • Net sales for FQ2 2025 were $2,856,072 with Cost of Goods Sold being $1,216,689 for gross profit margin of 57.4%;

  • Current Assets grew by 43.3% from $7,220,755 at July 31, 2024 to $10,347,341 at January 31, 2025;

  • Growth of Current Assets was primarily driven by a 72.8% increase in Cash from $1,519,516 to $2,626,915 and a 126.7% increase in Inventory from $1,376,990 to $3,122,031 between the same two dates;

  • All product inventory is "current" with no obsolete inventory and no provisions to inventory having been made;

  • CWENCH Hydration™ is available in over 1,800 points of distribution across North America, including sites serviced by Van Houtte Coffee Services (a subsidiary of Keurig Dr Pepper), whose established Canada-wide network of over 30,000 doors reduces Cizzle Brands' overhead expenses for logistics and can allow the Company to scale the footprint of CWENCH Hydration™ more rapidly;

  • Several key retail partners for CWENCH Hydration™ were added during the Company's FQ2 2025 including Metro Ontario , MacEwen Petroleum , Canco Petroleum , Fortinos , Sport Chek, Source for Sports, and Life Time Fitness , which is an upscale chain of fitness resorts with over 160 locations across North America; and

  • Re-order rates for CWENCH Hydration™ have been growing steadily for the Company. In a press release dated March 6, 2025 , Cizzle Brands announced that all accounts which have existed for two or more months have placed at least one reorder. With Cizzle Brands' largest Canadian account during FQ2 2025, the two Hydration Mix versions of CWENCH Hydration™ (10-count and 315-gram) have experienced unit sales growth of 72% and 64% (respectively) between FQ2 2025 and the prior fiscal quarter.

Please refer to Cizzle Brands' profile on SEDAR+ ( http://www.sedarplus.ca/ ) to view the Company's full FQ2 2025 earnings reports, as well as its corresponding Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

Additionally, Cizzle Brands will be hosting a webcast on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET in which the Company's management team will discuss these results in greater detail. Registration (free) is required to attend, and can be done through the following link: https://streamyard.com/watch/htXpXqNJzhUR

Please refer to the Company's March 13, 2025 press release or contact Cizzle Brands Investor Relations for more information regarding the upcoming webcast.

Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer John Celenza commented, "The first half of our fiscal 2025 year was very successful, with the team achieving key milestones against our strategic plan. To have generated over $5.64 million in net sales in just six months is a testament to the brand strength we are creating. Our next two fiscal quarters will take place during spring and summer when sales within our hydration category tend to be higher. Based on this, Cizzle Brands is on track to surpass $14 million in net sales by the end of our first complete fiscal year."

Mr. Celenza continued, "This momentum reflects our team's dedication to growth, the quality of our products, and most importantly the traction we have begun to garner at the consumer level, which is driving repeat purchases as well as organic acquisition of new customers through word-of-mouth. We will continue scaling our business by driving growth through existing channels, and by selectively adding new channels at each step of our commercialization journey. We have significant opportunities in front of us in both Canada and the United States that we are well-positioned to capitalize on, and we will be sharing many of these developments over the coming weeks. We look forward to discussing these financial results on next week's webcast."

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,800 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

For more information about the CWENCH All Canadian Games, please visit: https://www.cwenchallcanadian.com

Notice Regarding Images and Links: This press release may contain images and/or links to outside web pages, which could play an important role in providing the full context of the news update being conveyed through this press release. Some news aggregation services may remove these images and/or links at their discretion. Therefore, readers are encouraged to access SEDAR+ or the News section of the Cizzle Brands Corporation website to view this press release containing all images and/or links as originally published.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Cizzle Brands Corporation

"John Celenza"

John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

For further information, please contact:

Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088

A Sports Nutrition Company Leading the Next Wave in Health and Wellness

×