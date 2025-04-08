Cizzle Brands Announces that All 134 Metro Locations in Ontario Will be Offering CWENCH Hydration Ready-to-Drink Beverages

The availability of CWENCH Hydration™ in its ready-to-drink format at all 134 Metro locations in Ontario follows only three months after the initial launch of CWENCH's Hydration Mix with Metro in its Ontario stores.

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") , is pleased to announce that the ready-to-drink ("RTD") version of the four original flavours of CWENCH Hydration™ (Rainbow Swirl, Blue Raspberry, Cherry Lime, and Berry Crush) are now being carried in all 134 Metro supermarket locations in Ontario. This placement fortifies the presence of CWENCH Hydration™ in key Southern Ontario markets including the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, and London, as well as throughout Northern Ontario markets including Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, and Thunder Bay.

CWENCH Hydration™ is the flagship offering of Cizzle Brands and was first launched in the North American market in late May of 2024. It has since been picked up by over 1,800 points of distribution around the world with double-digit growth across its top North American accounts as of March 2025, and was the primary driving force behind Cizzle Brands' $5.64 million in net sales achieved during the first half of its 2025 fiscal year (as announced in the Company's March 17, 2025 earnings press release).

METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Quebec and Ontario, operating a network of 995 food stores (as of December 21, 2024) under several banners including Metro , Metro Plus , Super C , Food Basics , Adonis , and Première Moisson , and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu , Brunet , Metro Pharmacy , and Food Basics Pharmacy banners.

The launch of CWENCH Hydration™ in its RTD format in all Metro Ontario stores follows on from the launch of its Hydration Mix in 47 Metro Ontario stores in January as well as its launch of both RTD and Hydration Mix formats at over 100 stores in Quebec in March.

More information about METRO Inc. and its retail banners can be found on the METRO corporate website: https://corpo.metro.ca/en/home.html

Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer John Celenza commented, "Our business relationship with METRO Inc. is continuing to grow and drive value, and we are happy to share that the success of CWENCH Hydration™ in Ontario and Quebec has led to broader distribution across Metro banners in both provinces. More and more Canadians of all ages are seeking and asking for CWENCH by name, which means that having the product available across chains such as Metro is an important aspect of gaining market share in the sports drink category. Cizzle Brands is proud to be a supplier to METRO Inc., and we look forward to continuing to work together as part of the growth journey for CWENCH Hydration™."

Charles Buhagiar, Sr. Category Manager of OTC, Health and Wellness for METRO Inc. commented, "The Hydration Mix SKUs of CWENCH Hydration are now available in Metro Ontario grocery and pharmacy stores since being added to planograms at the beginning of this year. We are therefore pleased to continue stocking CWENCH Hydration Mix in addition to the brand's ready-to-drink offerings in our Ontario stores, just in time for the spring and summer seasons when it is all the more important to have a healthy hydration option as well as supporting Canadian brands."

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,800 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Cizzle Brands Corporation

"John Celenza"

John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

For further information, please contact:

Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088

A Sports Nutrition Company Leading the Next Wave in Health and Wellness

