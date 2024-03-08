The actively managed Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolic ETF seeks to provide long-term growth of capital by investing in companies leading the fight against diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular diseases. Obesity is on the cusp of a revolution in therapeutics, while heart disease, the most common cause of death, is witnessing a renaissance of therapies driven by genetic insights and tools. The complex combination of scientific, regulatory and financing risks requires investment and scientific expertise to navigate this secular theme.