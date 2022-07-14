The investment seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, the S-Network® Medical Breakthroughs Index. The fund employs a "passive management" - or indexing - investment approach designed to track the performance of the underlying index. It will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities that comprise the underlying index. The underlying index is comprised of small and mid-cap stocks of biotechnology companies that have one or more drugs in either Phase II or Phase III of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration clinical trials.