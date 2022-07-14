Company ProfilesInvesting News

The investment seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, the S-Network® Medical Breakthroughs Index. The fund employs a "passive management" - or indexing - investment approach designed to track the performance of the underlying index. It will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities that comprise the underlying index. The underlying index is comprised of small and mid-cap stocks of biotechnology companies that have one or more drugs in either Phase II or Phase III of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration clinical trials.

Recent News

Company News