Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Becomes USA Hockey's Official Hydration Partner

As a proud supporter of grassroots hockey across North America, Cizzle Brands is embracing this opportunity to further enhance its U.S. presence with brand visibility throughout the entire USA Hockey network by virtue of this multi-year sponsorship.

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") , is pleased to announce that CWENCH Hydration™ is now the official hydration partner of USA Hockey , which is the national governing body for the sport of ice hockey in the United States and includes more than one million players, coaches, officials and volunteers across the country.

CWENCH Hydration™ has become the official hydration partner of USA Hockey.

CWENCH Hydration™ will be featured prominently at USA Hockey player development camps , the Chipotle All-American Game (featuring the top American-born NHL Draft eligible prospects), and the Rivalry Series (between USA Hockey and Hockey Canada, televised on the NHL Network). Additionally, CWENCH Hydration™ will have a significant presence at all youth and girls' national championships, as well as a significant presence at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and at various National Team camps. Furthermore, CWENCH Hydration™ will benefit from visibility across USA Hockey's range of digital and online properties, including USA Hockey Magazine , its lineup of newsletters, the USAHockey.com website, and USA Hockey social media channels.

This partnership is part of a multi-year sponsorship agreement between the Company and USA Hockey, adding to Cizzle Brands' portfolio of sponsorships in support of grassroots athletics across North America. This includes its arena sponsorship with Canlan Sports (anchored by the CWENCH Centre in Toronto), CWENCH's endorsement deal with Canadian youth hockey influencer Coach Chippy , and the title sponsorship of the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games (which will be televised on TSN this weekend).

Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer John Celenza commented, "We are thrilled about CWENCH Hydration™ becoming the official hydration partner of USA Hockey, which has been a household name in the North American hockey community for generations. We are strategically building up CWENCH's presence in the United States as we commercialize the product line across key North American markets. As we approach the one-year anniversary of the launch of CWENCH, we continue to form partnerships that massively increase visibility and awareness for the brand. This agreement with USA Hockey is one of those partnerships."

"It's exciting to welcome CWENCH to our USA Hockey family," said Pat Kelleher , Executive Director of USA Hockey. "It's no secret the importance of hydration in our sport and it's great to have the partnership and expertise of CWENCH to help our athletes be at their best."

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,800 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

About USA Hockey

USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com .

A Sports Nutrition Company Leading the Next Wave in Health and Wellness

