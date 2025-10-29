Cizzle Brands Corporation Releases its Fiscal Q4 2025 and Full Year 2025 Results; Achieves 92% Revenue Growth over Prior Year Q4 on Accelerating Brand Expansion

For its 2025 fiscal year, Cizzle Brands generated over CAD $13 million in revenue, driven primarily by sales of CWENCH Hydration™, while maintaining a 57% gross margin.

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL; OTCQB: CZZLF; Frankfurt: 8YF) ("Cizzle Brands" or the "Company"), a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251029736495/en/

Fiscal 2025 Overview

Fiscal 2025 marked a milestone year for Cizzle Brands, defined by rapid revenue growth and distribution, industry-leading gross margins, and the successful execution of its go-public transaction on Cboe Canada. With two high-performing consumer brands — CWENCH Hydration™ and SPOKEN Nutrition™ — and the introduction of HappiEats™, Cizzle has established itself as a leading sports nutrition company in its first full fiscal year.

The Company delivered a nearly sevenfold increase in annual revenue, maintained gross margins of 57%, and closed the year with a solid cash position of $3.1 million. The results reflect disciplined execution, increased consumer awareness, and growing retail demand across both North America and Europe for nutrition and hydration products that are healthy, taste great and help people perform at their best.

Financial Highlights

Period

Net Revenue

Gross Profit

Gross Margin

Adjusted EBITDA 1

Net Loss

Cash at Period End

Q4 2025

$4.0 million

$2.3 million

58%

$(2.5 million)

$(4.7) million)

$3.1 million

FY 2025

$13.2 million

$7.5 million

57%

$(8.9 million)

$(13.9 million)

$3.1 million

Key highlights from the results include (all figures are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise specified):

  • Q4 2025 revenues of $4.0M, an increase of 92% over Q4 2024 revenues of $2.1M.

  • FY 2025 gross profit of $7.5M, an increase of 541% from FY 2024 which had a gross profit of $1.2M;
  • Q4 2025 gross profit increased by 22% to $2.3M, from $1.9 million in Q3 2025;
  • Q4 2025 US revenue of $1.3M an increase of 215% over Q4 2024 US revenue of $0.4M;
  • Gross margin of 58% in Q4 2025 and 57% for FY2025; and
  • Cash position of $3.1M at July 31, 2025.

Please refer to Cizzle Brands' profile on SEDAR+ ( http://www.sedarplus.ca/ ) to view the Company's full FY2025 and Q4 2025 financial statements, as well as its corresponding Management Discussion and Analysis (" MD&A ").

FY2025 Highlights

Highlights for Fiscal Year 2025 include:

  • Raising over $8.5M through two non-brokered equity financings.
  • Entered into a distribution agreement with Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc., a subsidiary of Keurig Dr Pepper, enable the Company to efficiently services 30,000 potential points of distribution across Canada.

Operational Efficiency and Financial Discipline

Despite rapid expansion and heavy investment in building its brands, the Company maintained effective cost control through FY 2025. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue declined in the back half of the year, reflecting improved leverage in marketing and administrative costs. The Company also reduced inventory carrying risk and improved working-capital management.

"Fiscal 2025 was our first full fiscal year for Cizzle Brands, and it was a monumental one at that," said John Celenza, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We increased our revenue nearly seven-fold while maintaining industry-leading gross margins. CWENCH and SPOKEN are now established brands in elite sports and mainstream retail channels alike, and there is incredible interest from retailers in our first HappiEats product, Sport Pasta. Fiscal 2026 is proving to be equally as exciting for Cizzle, as we prepare to leverage our momentum and distribution channels to bring new products to market, including CWENCHIE and SnakStars, while continuing to move toward profitable growth for CWENCH through discipline, distribution efficiency, and strategic brand investment."

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 5,200 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com

For more information about HappiEats™, please visit https://www.myhappieats.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Cizzle Brands Corporation

"John Celenza"

John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: expected financial results, new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. Refer to the Company's MD&A for reconciliation and discussion of non-IFRS measures.

Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088

