CWENCH arrives in 7-Eleven stores across Canada with a flavour no other retailer will carry. Yukon Yellow is named for the territory McKenna calls home and was developed with Coach Chippy, the hockey creator behind Tropical Flow, Pink Lemon Flow and Celly Freeze.
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Nasdaq: CZZL; Cboe Canada: CZZL; Frankfurt: 8YF) (" Cizzle Brands " or the " Company "), the sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness, today announced the launch of CWENCH Hydration™ at 7-Eleven Canada. The launch is led by Yukon Yellow, a new flavour of CWENCH developed in collaboration with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Gavin McKenna and hockey content creator Coach Chippy, which will be sold exclusively at 7-Eleven.
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Cizzle Brands Corporation today announced the launch of a new flavour, Yukon Yellow, created with Gavin McKenna and Coach Chippy. Available only at 7-Eleven.
At launch, participating 7-Eleven stores will carry Yukon Yellow alongside three of CWENCH Hydration's core ready-to-drink (" RTD ") flavours, Blue Raspberry, Rainbow Swirl and Cherry Lime, in CWENCH's signature 500 mL Tetra Pak format, chilled and ready to grab from the beverage cooler.
7-Eleven is the largest convenience store chain in the world and operates more than 550 stores in Canada across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. The listing gives CWENCH its deepest convenience presence yet and adds to a convenience and gas network that already includes Circle K in Ontario, more than 500 Petro-Canada locations, Canadian Tire Gas+, Shell Canada, MacEwen and Canco Petroleum.
Yukon Yellow is named for the territory where McKenna grew up. He learned the game in minor hockey in Whitehorse, Yukon, before starring in the Western Hockey League and at Penn State and being selected first overall in the 2026 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs.
McKenna joined Team CWENCH in 2024, two years before the Toronto Maple Leafs selected him first overall. Yukon Yellow is his second CWENCH flavour, following Draft Day Blue, the blue cherry flavour launched in June to mark his selection.
Coach Chippy has one of the largest followings in hockey on social media and is CWENCH's most frequent flavour collaborator. He co-created Tropical Flow, which has since become a core CWENCH flavour, and Pink Lemon Flow, and was one of the six creators behind Celly Freeze™. Yukon Yellow is his fourth CWENCH flavour.
CWENCH Hydration was formulated by Andy O'Brien, Cizzle Brands' Chief Performance Officer, who is also Vice President of Sports Performance for the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is an all-natural, zero-sugar sports drink with five electrolytes, just 10 calories, and no caffeine or artificial flavours or colours. Like every CWENCH RTD, Yukon Yellow is made in Tetra Pak packaging at The CWENCH Hydration Factory, the Company's manufacturing facility in Aurora, Ontario, which gives Cizzle the speed and flexibility to build a flavour for a single retail partner.
"From a retail standpoint, convenience is where sports drink brands are born, and 7-Eleven is the biggest name in convenience anywhere in the world," said John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Cizzle Brands. "Plenty of brands get a listing. Giving a retailer a SKU nobody else can sell gives that retailer a reason to get behind you, and that is what Yukon Yellow does for 7-Eleven. It's in our DNA at Cizzle to build products with the people who live the game. Gavin grew up in Whitehorse and now wears the blue and white, Chippy has been part of CWENCH from day one, and together they made the most Canadian flavour we have ever put in a pack. If you want it, there is only one place to get it."
"Where I'm from, you're on the ice all winter and you fall in love with the game early," said McKenna. "Putting the Yukon on a CWENCH pack is pretty special. I'm proud of where I come from, and I want kids back home, and everywhere else, to see it on the shelf."
"Yukon Yellow is my fourth CWENCH flavour and honestly the one I'm most fired up about," said Coach Chippy. "Building it with Gavin, a kid who came up through minor hockey in Whitehorse and is now lighting it up in Toronto, and getting it into 7-Eleven, where hockey families stop on the way to the rink, is a dream. Gotta stay hydrated!"
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 6,900 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™ and SnakStars™ Sport Bites. It also owns and operates The CWENCH Hydration Factory, a manufacturing facility that produces CWENCH Hydration and other leading beverage brands in Tetra Pak packaging. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com
For more information about HappiEats™, please visit: https://www.myhappieats.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
Cizzle Brands Corporation
"John Celenza"
John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: expected financial results, manufacturing efficiency, growth strategy, retail expansion and product launches, scaling of production capacity, new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities, the anticipated benefits of the Company's relationship with 7-Eleven Canada, the timing of the launch and the number of 7-Eleven stores carrying CWENCH Hydration, and consumer demand for Yukon Yellow. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks (including manufacturing facility utilization rates, dependency on third-party co-manufacturing volume commitments, and production line efficiencies), reliance on third-party logistics (3PL) providers and outsourced supply chain networks, reliance on retail partners' ordering decisions and in-store execution (including those of 7-Eleven Canada) and the limited distribution of a product sold through a single retailer, dependency on single-source or third-party suppliers for raw materials and packaging inputs (including outsourced proprietary flavour formulations), regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
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Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088