Citytv Renews Hudson & Rex for New Season and Announces Return of John Reardon as Charlie Hudson

Production for new season of Hudson & Rex gets underway this June in St. John's –

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TORONTO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citytv today announced the return of its hit original series Hudson & Rex this fall with an action-packed 12-episode new season. John Reardon returns as Detective Charlie Hudson and is reunited with his trusted canine-partner Rex, alongside returning cast members Mayko Nguyen (Dr. Sarah Truong), Kevin Hanchard (Superintendent Joseph Donovan), Justin Kelly (Tech Analyst Jesse Mills) and Luke Roberts (Detective Mark Hudson). 

"I'm excited to step back into the role of Charlie as Hudson and Rex moves into its next chapter," said John Reardon. "The series has earned a passionate audience around the world, and I'm grateful for the continued support. I'm looking forward to beginning production on the new season with the cast, crew, creative team, production, and network partners - and to sharing more adventures with Rex and the fans." 

Production for the new season is scheduled to begin in June in St. John's, Newfoundland. When viewers last saw Charlie Hudson, he was heading to South America in search of his missing brother, Jack. Next season will see Charlie shocking everyone with his return to St. John's with one final task to accomplish before putting the Belize nightmare behind him. Charlie's return creates a complicated dilemma for loyal Rex and sets off a chain reaction inside the St. John's Police Department. 

"John is a talented actor and we're incredibly pleased to have him return as Detective Charlie Hudson," said Christina Jennings, Chairman & CEO, Shaftesbury. "We know that fans missed him and so did we. We look forward to getting back to work and bringing fans an exciting new season." 

"Hudson and Rex has been a staple on the Citytv schedule for nearly a decade and we're thrilled to bring it back for viewers with John returning as Charlie for another season of action-packed crime-solving drama," said Kale Stockwell, Head of Original Programming, Rogers Sports & Media.

Produced by Shaftesbury and Pope Productions Ltd., in association with Citytv and Beta Film, the new 12-episode season builds on its passionate and loyal fanbase. Hudson & Rex has been sold to more than 100 territories including the United States, Italy, Germany, and France. Sherry White is the series showrunner and Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Lisa Porter, John Reardon, Kevin Hanchard and Sherri Davis serve as executive producers. Beta Film handles the distribution of Hudson & Rex. 

Social Media Links 
Hudson & Rex and Citytv on Instagram 
Citytv on Facebook 

About Citytv  
A distinctive alternative to conventional programming, Citytv and Citytv streaming (Citytv+) is home to bold dramas, fan-favourite reality TV, Canadian originals, as well as local news and entertainment programs such as CityNews and Breakfast Television. Citytv is a part of Rogers Sports & Media, a division of Rogers Communications Inc., Canada's leading communications and entertainment company (TSX, NYSE: RCI).

About Shaftesbury 
Shaftesbury is an award-winning creator and producer of original content, founded by Christina Jennings, Chairman and President. For more than three decades, the company has been at the forefront of Canadian screen-based storytelling, building internationally successful series and franchises that reach audiences worldwide. Shaftesbury's productions include the globally acclaimed drama Murdoch Mysteries, now in its 19th season, and Hudson & Rex, both airing in over 120 countries. One of Canada's longest-running dramas, Murdoch Mysteries has generated more than $1 billion in economic output in Ontario and contributed over $766 million to Canada's GDP. The series has expanded into new formats and audience experiences, including live symphony performances, educational initiatives, immersive fan activations, and the digital companion series Macy Murdoch, which extends the Murdoch Mysteries universe onto Roblox. Shaftesbury's portfolio spans scripted drama, comedy, and genre programming, including the horror anthology Slasher and its latest instalment Hell Motel, the international thriller Departure which went to #1 on Netflix in 40 countries, the Irish-Canadian co-production SisterS, and Irish Blood, Acorn TV's highest-rated series. Current projects include the dark crime drama The Borderline, now streaming on Crave, the upcoming comedy series Slo Pitch, and Granville Girls, a newly announced Netflix series. 

About Pope Productions 
Pope Productions is a St. John's-based media production company founded by the late Paul Pope, currently helmed by producer Lisa Porter. The company has produced all seasons of HUDSON & REX. Features and MOWs include the CBC comedy A Christmas Fury and festival favourites Hunting Pignut, Beat Down and Grown Up Movie Star, which scored a Special Jury Prize at Sundance for Tatiana Maslany. Documentaries include It's Mental, Heavy Weather Presents, the multi-award-winning My Left Breast, Legends and Lore of the North Atlantic, and Going the Distance. From the historical dramatic miniseries Above and Beyond, to the classic comedy Rare Birds, and the outrageous series Drunk and on Drugs: The Happy Funtime Hour, Pope Productions' rich repertoire reflects its deep commitment to a vibrant production industry both in Newfoundland and nationally. 

About Beta Film 
A leading European independent film and television group, Beta produces, finances, and distributes television and film for the global market. With over 30.000 hours of content, we manage one of the largest libraries in Europe, including numerous Oscar and Emmy-winning productions. For more than 65 years, we have been nurturing strong partnerships with creatives, broadcasters, streamers, distributors, and festivals. As an experienced and independent player, we create alliances and hold stakes in over 40 production companies and distribution labels, while also operating special interest channels throughout Europe. Founded in 1959 by Leo Kirch and owned by Jan Mojto since 2004, Beta is based in Munich, Germany, with offices in the US, Latin America, the Middle East, and throughout Europe 

Media Contacts  
Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412  
Shaftesbury – Amanda Rinaldo, arinaldo@shaftesbury.ca, 416.209.9154 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3830d271-c19a-4fe2-b1c9-a762069096b7


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