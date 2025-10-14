Citigroup Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Today Citigroup reported third quarter 2025 results, which can be found on its website at https://www.citigroup.com/global/investors . A Quarterly Financial Data Supplement with additional financial, statistical and business-related information, as well as business and segment trends, is also available.

Citi will host a conference call today at 11 a.m. (ET) to review these results. To attend the live webcast, please visit https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/webinars/citi3q25.cfm . A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Media: Danielle Romero Apsilos (212) 816-2264
Investors: Jennifer Landis (212) 559-2718

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CitigroupCNYSE:CFintech Investing
C
The Conversation (0)
Noble Agrees to Sell Island Pond Claims to Benton Resources Inc.

Noble Agrees to Sell Island Pond Claims to Benton Resources Inc.

(TheNewswire) TORONTO TheNewswire - October 14, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell its Island Pond claims in Newfoundland & Labrador to Benton Resources Inc.... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Appoints of Rebecca Ball as Vice President, Exploration

Spartan Metals Appoints of Rebecca Ball as Vice President, Exploration

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, October 14, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Ball as Vice President of Exploration. Ms. Ball has over 10 years of exploration and operations experience covering... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Amends RIP Cu-Mo Option Agreement and Provides Project Update

Copper Quest Amends RIP Cu-Mo Option Agreement and Provides Project Update

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has signed an Amended Option Agreement (the " Amendment Agreement ") with ArcWest Exploration Inc. (" ArcWest ") on the RIP Copper Project (the " Project " or "... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 14 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 14, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Locksley Appoints Former U.S. Airforce Major General & General Dynamics IT Executive to Advisory Board

Smackover Lithium Files Definitive Feasibility Study for Its South West Arkansas Project, North America's Highest-Grade Reported Lithium Brine Reserve

Noble Agrees to Sell Island Pond Claims to Benton Resources Inc.

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Appoints Former U.S. Airforce Major General & General Dynamics IT Executive to Advisory Board

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Uranium Completes Prospecting Program at the Falcon Project; Significant Radioactivity Discovered in Outcrops and Boulders

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of its 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District; Assay Results Pending

Oil and Gas Investing

Cespira Signs Agreement to Supply Components for a Customer Truck Trial

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Appoints Patrick Evans as Non-Executive Chairman and Announces the Resignation of Long-Standing Director Doug Turnbull

resource investing

Spectacular Copper, Silver 81 Germanium Results Continue at Graceland Critical Metals Prospect, Namibia