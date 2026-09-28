Citi® Token Services Expands Global Footprint Into Japan and UAE

Expansion across Japan and UAE, advancing 24/7 multi-currency Liquidity and Payment solutions in seven markets.

  • Citi ® Token Services is expanding into Japan and UAE, extending its global footprint and always on 24/7 capability to support our clients' liquidity, payments and collateral needs.
  • Clients with accounts in Japan and UAE will be able to transfer funds to and from their accounts or to accounts of other clients in locations previously enabled for Citi Token Services without constraints of cut off times and holiday calendars.
  • With the addition of Japan and UAE now live, the Citi Token Services footprint will expand to 7 markets, the United States, Ireland, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Japan, and UAE.

Citi today announced the expansion of Citi Token Services into Japan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), advancing our strategy to build a more connected, always-on financial ecosystem for corporate and financial institutional clients. The expansion is the latest milestone in Citi Services' broader digital assets strategy, which is focused on solving real-world client needs by building bank-grade capabilities that connect traditional financial infrastructure with emerging digital networks.

As global commerce and investment strategies increasingly moves toward a 24/7 real-time environment, Citi continues investing in digital asset solutions designed to reduce fragmentation and enable clients to move liquidity more efficiently across geographies, currencies and networks. Citi Token Services is a core part of this strategy, using tokenized deposits and blockchain technology to enable programmable, near-instantaneous movement of liquidity while leveraging the robust security, resilience and global reach of Citi.

The expansion into Japan and UAE further extends these capabilities across Citi's global network, with Japan supporting USD transactions and UAE supporting both USD and Euro transactions. Citi Token Services continues to process billions of dollars in transactions. Leveraging a private-permissioned blockchain, the solution enables clients to move funds near instantly across Citi's global network, supporting more efficient liquidity and collateral management and cross-border payments. By expanding additional regions and currencies, Citi continues to provide clients with always-on liquidity and payment capabilities that help overcome banking cut-off times and time zone limitations. Citi Token Services is live in the United States, Ireland, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Japan, and UAE.

"Expanding Citi Token Services into Japan and the UAE is an important milestone in scaling our network and bringing 24/7 liquidity solutions to more of the markets where our clients operate," said Stephen Randall, Global Head of Liquidity Management Services . "These are significant financial centers with substantial cross-border flows and connecting them to Citi Token Services gives clients greater optionality to move and manage liquidity across regions and currencies in real-time."

Together with Citi's broader investments in 24/7 USD Clearing and connectivity with emerging multi-bank tokenized networks, the expansions advance the ambition of Citi to deliver increasingly interoperable, multi-currency solutions across liquidity management and payments.

As the world's fourth largest economy, and a significant global liquidity center, Japan is a strategically important market for Citi, with substantial cross-border flows driven by multinational corporations and financial institutions.

"The expansion of Citi Token Services into Japan connects clients in the market to Citi's growing 24/7 payments, collateral and liquidity solutions, enabling USD transactions to move in and out of Japan in real time and helping corporate and financial institutional treasurers put capital to work more efficiently," said Kanika Thakur, Head of Services for Japan, Asia North and Australia .

The Middle East is one of the world's fastest growing real-time payments economies, making the UAE a strategic market for the expansion of Citi Token Services. As a major financial hub and gateway for trade and investment across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, UAE supports significant cross-border flows and a growing base of multinational treasury operations.

"Expanding Citi Token Services into the UAE with USD and Euro capabilities enables clients to manage cross-currency liquidity 24/7, which is key to connecting the local ambitions of our corporate and financial institutional clients with their global expansion," said Rizwan Shaikh, Head Services for Middle East & Africa . "This positions Citi to deepen relationships and optimize liquidity in and out of the region."

About Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi |
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi |
YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Citi Media Contacts
Karah.Cesar@citi.com

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