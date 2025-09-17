Citi Lowers Base Rate

Citibank, N.A. said today it has lowered its base lending rate to 7.25% from 7.50%, effective tomorrow, Thursday, September 18, 2025.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile samples up to 18.27% Cu at Wedge

NINE MILE METALS ANNOUNCES XRF HIGH-GRADE RESULTS UP TO 18.27% COPPER FROM THE UPCOMING DRILL AREA AT THE WEDGE PROJECT, BATHURST, NEW BRUNSWICK

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. has released XRF (X-ray fluorescence) results for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization grab samples collected from the coming drill area on the Wedge VMS project in the world-famous Bathurst mining camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. Discovered in 1956, Cominco operated the Wedge mine between 1962 and 1968, producing 1.5 million tonnes of predominantly copper ore. At the time of closure (head pillar collapsed), only the upper portion of the deposit was mined. The expectation is that the lower 60 per cent plus remains untouched based upon recent drill testing and extends at depth with the 3-D modelling.

Element79 Gold Corp Obtains 2-Year Extension of Drilling Permit for Gold Mountain Project

Element79 Gold Corp Obtains 2-Year Extension of Drilling Permit for Gold Mountain Project

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 16, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) (OTC:ELMGF) (the "Company" or "Element79") is pleased to announce that it has secured a two-year extension of its drilling permit for its 100%-owned Gold Mountain Project (formerly known as Long Peak), located along the prolific Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, USA.

Southern Silver Acquires Right to Purchase Key Mining Claim Contiguous to Its Cerro Las Minitas Property in Durango, Mexico

Southern Silver Acquires Right to Purchase Key Mining Claim Contiguous to Its Cerro Las Minitas Property in Durango, Mexico

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV,OTC:SSVFF) (the "Company" or "Southern Silver") is pleased to report it has reached an agreement to acquire the Puro Corazon mining claim located contiguous to its 100%-owned Cerro Las Minitas project (see Figures 1 and 2 below) from an arms-length third-party.

The Puro Corazon mine, which is operated privately, is currently mining approximately sixty tonnes of ore per day and produces a silver-lead concentrate and a zinc concentrate. Southern Silver will be incorporating Puro Corazon into the much larger Cerro Las Minitas project to unlock significant capital and operating synergies. Southern Silver intends to immediately commence a 12,000-meter infill drilling program at Puro Corazon and then in the first quarter of 2026, commence preparation of an updated Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in accordance with the provisions of National Instrument 43-101.

New Break Maiden Drilling Returns 4.11 g/t Au over 31.3 Metres in Drillhole #5 and 3.35 g/t Au over 14.8 Metres in Drillhole #4 at Moray Gold Project

New Break Maiden Drilling Returns 4.11 g/t Au over 31.3 Metres in Drillhole #5 and 3.35 g/t Au over 14.8 Metres in Drillhole #4 at Moray Gold Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its maiden diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray") located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The six hole, 1,502 metre diamond drilling program completed by Enviro North Exploration Inc. out of Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, was completed between July 12 and August 14, 2025.

Highlights

Livium Ltd

Livium Signs Binding Term Sheet with Iondrive related to DES Technology for Clean Energy Waste Recycling

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) ("Livium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding term sheet (“Term Sheet”) with Iondrive Limited (ASX: ION) (“Iondrive”), an Australian company developing an innovative metal extraction process using Deep Eutectic Solvent technology (DES), via their subsidiary Iondrive AU Pty Ltd.

Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages.

While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early 2023, the latter half of 2023 saw a significant resurgence. This growth was largely fueled by the anticipation and eventual approval of spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US, signaling a pivotal moment for digital assets.

These moves were a major step toward blending digital assets with traditional financial products, a transition that has been further driven by the increasing maturation and institutionalization of the crypto ecosystem.

Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.

For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and middle-income countries reported saving money through a bank or other financial institution—marking a 16-percentage-point increase since 2021 and the sharpest three-year rise since the Findex survey began.

Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform.

The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated cross-border financial systems.

The round, led by US-based Activant Capital, brings together global investors and fintech insiders, underscoring growing confidence in stablecoins as a practical tool for enterprise-grade settlement — not just crypto speculation.

Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX.

Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.

Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses can profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the NASDAQ's best-performing fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on January 8, 2025, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

man sitting on building looking at screen that says "fintech"

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated December 2023)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life.

Firms like Fitch Ratings and McKinsey & Company are projecting continued growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses could profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the top-performing NASDAQ fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on December 20, 2023, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

