Citi Launches Premium Boost - Transforming How Clients Are Rewarded for Their Banking Relationship

Highlights
- Premium Boost marks a new chapter in how Citi recognizes and rewards clients, delivering greater savings value as their banking and investing relationship grows.
- Across Citi Priority, Citigold and Citigold Private Client, eligible clients can unlock enhanced savings rates based on their Relationship Tier and qualifying banking activity.
- This expands Citi's suite of Relationship Tier benefits, complementing access to wealth guidance, waived fees on key banking services and lifestyle perks.
Citi today announced the launch of Citi® Premium Boost, marking a new chapter in relationship banking for clients in the Citi Priority, Citigold®, and Citigold Private Client Relationship Tiers. By offering higher savings rates through required activities, Citi Premium Boost rewards clients for how they bank and invest with Citi.
For clients who join Premium Boost, routine banking activities—which include setting up direct deposits—can create more value at every stage of their journey. And as they deepen their relationship with Citi, the more value they unlock.
"Citi Premium Boost is our vision for relationship banking in action, rooted in the belief that the value clients receive should grow as their relationship with Citi grows," said Kate Luft, Head of U.S. Retail Banking and Citigold. "By offering stronger savings benefits across our Relationship Tiers, we are rewarding the banking and investing they already do, while making their money work smarter for them."
Starting October 26, new clients will be automatically enrolled in Citi Premium Boost when they open a new Citi Savings and Regular Checking account. To earn the Premium Boost rate, both new and existing clients in Citi Premium Boost must complete the below Required Activities:
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Relationship Tier
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Premium Boost Required Activities each month
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Citi Priority
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$5,000 total in Direct Deposits or other qualifying transactions in Regular Checking accounts
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Citigold® Private Client
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Own a Citi Regular Checking account
Citi Premium Boost builds on an existing suite of benefits already available to Citi Relationship Tier clients. For example, Citigold® offers access to our Wealth Team, waived fees on key banking services, and relationship pricing for select lending products, as well as lifestyle perks such as the Subscription Rebate Program and exclusive ticket access through the Citi Entertainment program.
Citi Premium Boost reflects Citi's broader shift toward a simpler, more unified relationship-banking model, delivering an integrated experience that makes deepening your banking, wealth, and lending relationships more rewarding. Additional recent enhancements include updates to Access Checking —featuring fee waivers for clients aged 23 or younger—and a new digital direct deposit enrollment , which can be completed in a few simple steps.
To learn more about Citi Premium Boost, visit citi.com/premiumboost .
About Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi
Deposit Products are offered by Citibank, N.A., Member FDIC
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260924340848/en/
Media Contacts
Clare D'Urso clare.durso@citi.com
Hilary Weissman hilary.weissman@citi.com