Citi Investor Services Reimagines Market Guide Platform, Harnessing AI to Deliver Timely Intelligence for Decision Makers

Key Highlights:

  • A key component of Custody+, Market Guide delivers timely, actionable post-trade intelligence for institutional investors navigating increasingly always-on capital markets.
  • The enhanced Market Guide platform covers information from over 100 custody markets globally, inclusive of Citi's 62 proprietary custody branches.
  • The launch exemplifies Citi's AI strategy within its Services business to deliver superior client experience and outcomes.

Today, at Sibos, Citi Investor Services announced the launch of its enhanced Market Guide platform, using AI to deliver faster and smarter post-trade market intelligence from Citi's over 100 custody markets globally, including 62 proprietary custody branches.

Citi's institutional investor clients make consequential decisions daily, for their own portfolios and on behalf of their own clients. In faster-moving markets, clients want more than accessing information; they need to be able to glean insights that can be put to timely use by cutting through noise. Manually tracking information creates operational drag and slows down this decision-making.

And Market Guide delivers exactly that. Citi's enhanced Market Guide features AI-powered search and intelligent summaries, integrated in a safe and compliant manner, alongside a redesigned, intuitive user interface. It consolidates local market practices, infrastructure guidance, regulatory updates and developments, and settlement information into a single, authoritative source with content delivered flexibly through self-serve access, direct API integration, or white-labeled client channels.

Part of Citi's Custody+ suite of near- and real-time solutions for increasingly always-on capital markets, Market Guide is delivering insights, not just information, by interpreting users' questions. Clients receive direct and pointed responses to enquiries on market-specific updates virtually wherever they operate business.

Amit Agarwal, Global Head of Custody at Citi Investor Services said, "Custody+ is our commitment to delivering next-generation infrastructure for our clients by reducing friction in their operating models. Market Guide exemplifies this commitment by bringing together the reach of our unmatched global network and the power of technology to place timely, market-specific intelligence directly at our clients' fingertips. Clients can better manage risk, act on opportunities and execute with confidence."

Chris Cox, Global Head of Investor Services at Citi Services, said, "AI is critical to our innovation agenda across Services where we're using the technology to enhance outcomes for clients. Market Guide is a tangible example of this. We are enabling our clients to make better decisions, faster, while supporting the highest standards for safety and soundness. That's the kind of value we aim to add for clients and which we're building across the business."

Market Guide is the latest in a series of Custody+ capabilities to go live, each advancing Citi's vision for next-generation custody infrastructure. The Custody+ ecosystem spans real-time asset servicing, instant settlements, on-demand FX, accelerated tax processing, and digital asset infrastructure. Citi recently completed the U.S. rollout of its patented Single Event Processing technology, with over 80% of total event volume now processed in real time.

For a closer look at the enhanced Market Guide, watch the video here or visit Citi's booth at the Sibos conference.

About Citi:
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Media Contact:

Harsha Jethnani
harsha.jethnani@citi.com

Ai Li She
ai.li.she@citi.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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