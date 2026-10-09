News Summary:
- Cisco appoints Girish Rishi to its board of directors effective October 9, 2026.
- Rishi brings three decades of technology leadership and deep expertise across data and AI, product development, supply chain and M&A to Cisco's board.
- Rishi is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cognite.
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced the appointment of Girish Rishi to its board of directors, effective today.
"I'm delighted to welcome Girish to Cisco's board," said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco. "He has helped many of the world's most complex organizations and industries harness the power of data and AI. His expertise will be invaluable as Cisco provides organizations around the world with the critical infrastructure required to lead in the AI era."
Rishi has spent three decades leading technology businesses across hardware, software and systems. He currently serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cognite, a leading industrial AI company that helps energy and industrial organizations turn their data into actionable insights, and he is a Senior Advisor to Blackstone. Prior to joining Cognite, Rishi served as Chief Executive Officer of Blue Yonder, a provider of supply chain management software and consulting services. He previously held executive leadership positions at Tyco International, Zebra Technologies, Motorola Solutions and Symbol Technologies, where he served customers in the government and commercial sectors.
"Every organization is racing to turn its data into a competitive advantage with AI, and that depends on secure, resilient infrastructure, which is exactly what Cisco delivers," Rishi said. "I'm honored to join Cisco's board and look forward to working with Chuck and the team as the company continues to help customers unlock the full potential of AI."
In addition to Cisco, Rishi currently serves on the board of directors of Insight Enterprises, where he has been a director since 2017. He previously served on the board of Digi International. Rishi is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and an executive board member of the Arizona Commerce Authority. He holds a master's degree in public policy from Johns Hopkins University, an MBA from the University of Hartford and an undergraduate degree from the University of Mumbai.
For more information about Cisco's board of directors, visit here.
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SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.