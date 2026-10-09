Cisco Appoints Girish Rishi to its Board of Directors

News Summary:

  • Cisco appoints Girish Rishi to its board of directors effective October 9, 2026.
  • Rishi brings three decades of technology leadership and deep expertise across data and AI, product development, supply chain and M&A to Cisco's board.
  • Rishi is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cognite.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced the appointment of Girish Rishi to its board of directors, effective today.

Girish Rishi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Cognite

"I'm delighted to welcome Girish to Cisco's board," said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco. "He has helped many of the world's most complex organizations and industries harness the power of data and AI. His expertise will be invaluable as Cisco provides organizations around the world with the critical infrastructure required to lead in the AI era."

Rishi has spent three decades leading technology businesses across hardware, software and systems. He currently serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cognite, a leading industrial AI company that helps energy and industrial organizations turn their data into actionable insights, and he is a Senior Advisor to Blackstone. Prior to joining Cognite, Rishi served as Chief Executive Officer of Blue Yonder, a provider of supply chain management software and consulting services. He previously held executive leadership positions at Tyco International, Zebra Technologies, Motorola Solutions and Symbol Technologies, where he served customers in the government and commercial sectors.

"Every organization is racing to turn its data into a competitive advantage with AI, and that depends on secure, resilient infrastructure, which is exactly what Cisco delivers," Rishi said. "I'm honored to join Cisco's board and look forward to working with Chuck and the team as the company continues to help customers unlock the full potential of AI."

In addition to Cisco, Rishi currently serves on the board of directors of Insight Enterprises, where he has been a director since 2017. He previously served on the board of Digi International. Rishi is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and an executive board member of the Arizona Commerce Authority. He holds a master's degree in public policy from Johns Hopkins University, an MBA from the University of Hartford and an undergraduate degree from the University of Mumbai.

For more information about Cisco's board of directors, visit here.

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

 

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SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

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