Circle to Speak at VivaTech 2026

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) announced today that Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at VivaTech on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 5:00 am ET, discussing "Digital Money, Real Power: The New Architecture of Finance."

The live audio webcast of the session will be available on Circle's Investor Relations website at www.circle.com/investors . For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on our website shortly after the event.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the webcast to Circle Investor Relations via email at investors@circle.com .

Disclosure Information
In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Circle uses its Investor Relations website ( https://investor.circle.com ), its blog ( https://www.circle.com/blog ), press releases ( https://www.circle.com/pressroom ), public conference calls and webcasts, its X feed ( https://x.com/circle ), and its Linkedin page ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/circle-internet-financial ) as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these sites in addition to following Circle's SEC filings.

About Circle Internet Group, Inc.
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through programmable blockchain infrastructure, digital assets, and payment applications. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation.

Press:
press@circle.com

Investors:
investors@circle.com

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