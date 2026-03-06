Circle to Participate in Canaccord Genuity's 6th Annual Digital Assets Symposium

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) announced today that Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Canaccord Genuity's 6th Annual Digital Assets Symposium on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 10:00am ET.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Circle's Investor Relations website at www.circle.com/investors .

Disclosure Information
In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Circle uses its Investor Relations website ( https://investor.circle.com ), its blog ( https://www.circle.com/blog ), press releases ( https://www.circle.com/pressroom ), public conference calls and webcasts, its X feed ( https://x.com/circle ), and its LinkedIn page ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/circle-internet-financial ) as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these sites in addition to following Circle's SEC filings.

About Circle Internet Group, Inc.
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through programmable blockchain infrastructure, digital assets, and payment applications. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation.

