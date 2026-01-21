Circle to Announce Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on February 25, 2026

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.
A live audio webcast will be held at 8 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and business highlights.
Visit our Investor Relations website at www.circle.com/investors to access the live audio webcast, the conference call replay, and related transcript.
Disclosure Information
In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Circle uses its Investor Relations website ( https://investor.circle.com ), its blog ( https://www.circle.com/blog ), press releases ( https://www.circle.com/pressroom ), public conference calls and webcasts, its X feed ( https://x.com/circle ), and its Linkedin page ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/circle-internet-financial ) as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these mediums in addition to following Circle's SEC filings.
About Circle Internet Group, Inc.
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through programmable blockchain infrastructure, digital assets, and payment applications. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation.
