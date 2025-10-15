Circle to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 12, 2025

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) will report its financial results for the third quarter 2025 on Wednesday, November 12.

A live audio webcast will be held at 8 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and business highlights.

Visit our Investor Relations website at www.circle.com/investors to access the live audio webcast, the conference call replay, and related transcript.

Disclosure Information
In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Circle uses its Investor Relations website ( https://investor.circle.com ), its blog ( https://www.circle.com/blog ), press releases ( https://www.circle.com/pressroom ), public conference calls and webcasts, its X feed ( https://x.com/circle ), and its LinkedIn page ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/circle-internet-financial ) as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these mediums in addition to following Circle's SEC filings.

About Circle Internet Group, Inc.
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications worldwide. Circle is building the world's largest, most-widely used, stablecoin network, and issues, through its regulated affiliates, USDC and EURC stablecoins. Circle provides a comprehensive suite of financial and technology services that empower enterprises and developers to integrate stablecoins and blockchains into their products, services and business operations. For more information visit www.circle.com .

Press:
CirclePress@teneo.com

Investors:
investors@circle.com

