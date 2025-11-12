Circle Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) today announced results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
Financial Highlights
- USDC in circulation of $73.7 billion at quarter end grew 108% year-over-year
- Total revenue and reserve income of $740 million grew 66% year-over-year
- Net Income of $214 million increased 202% year-over-year
- Adjusted EBITDA of $166 million grew 78% year-over-year
Corporate & Commercial Highlights
- More than 100 Companies Joined the Launch of Arc Public Testnet : Brands representing some of the most important companies in banking, payments, digital assets, technology, capital markets, asset issuers and developers participated in the Arc public testnet launch.
- Arc Token : Circle is exploring the possibility of launching a native token on the Arc Network.
- Circle Payments Network (CPN) Expansion : 29 financial institutions enrolled on CPN, 55 additional going through eligibility reviews and 500 in the pipeline.
- Increasing Adoption : New partnerships and expanded collaborations across digital assets, banking infrastructure, payments, international dollar access and capital markets that included Brex, Deutsche Börse Group, Finastra, Fireblocks, Hyperliquid, Kraken, Unibanco Itaú and Visa.
�Circle continued to see accelerating adoption of USDC and our platform in the third quarter as we build the new Economic OS for the internet," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman at Circle. "The launch of the Arc public testnet met with extraordinary enthusiasm from partners across traditional and digital finance evidence of the deep and diverse ecosystem forming around open, programmable money. As digital dollars become integrated with the technological utility of the internet, Circle's infrastructure is helping global finance move with greater trust, transparency and velocity. With growing circulation, accelerating commercial partnerships and expanding collaboration across industries, we're proud of the tangible progress toward a more open and efficient global financial system."
Key Financial Results and Operating Indicators
The following table presents our key results and operating indicators, as well as the relevant GAAP measures, for the periods indicated:
|
Key Financial Results
|
Q3 2025
|
YoY Change
|
($ in millions unless noted otherwise)
|
|
Total Revenue and Reserve Income
|
$740
|
66%
|
Revenue Less Distribution Costs (1)
|
$292
|
55%
|
RLDC Margin (2)
|
39%
|
(270bps)
|
Net Income from Continuing Operations
|
$214
|
202%
|
Net Income from Continuing Operations Margin (3)
|
29%
|
NM
|
Adjusted EBITDA (4)
|
$166
|
78%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (4)
|
57%
|
737bps
|
Key Operating Indicators
|
Q3 2025
|
YoY Change
|
(USDC related figures in $ billions; meaningful wallets in millions)
|
|
|
USDC in Circulation, end of period
|
$73.7
|
108%
|
Average USDC in Circulation
|
$67.8
|
97%
|
Reserve Return Rate
|
4.2%
|
(96bps)
|
USDC on Platform, end of period
|
$10.2
|
1,277%
|
Daily Weighted-Average Percentage of USDC on Platform
|
13.5%
|
1,172bps
|
USDC Minted
|
$79.7
|
128%
|
USDC Redeemed
|
$67.3
|
112%
|
Stablecoin Market Share, end of period (5)
|
29%
|
643bps
|
Meaningful Wallets, end of period (6)
|
6.3
|
77%
|
(1)
|
Revenue Less Distribution Costs (RLDC) is calculated as Total Revenue and Reserve Income less Total Distribution, Transaction and Other Costs.
|
(2)
|
RLDC Margin is calculated as Total Revenue and Reserve Income less Total Distribution, Transaction and Other Costs as a percentage of Total Revenue and Reserve Income.
|
(3)
|
Net Income from Continuing Operations Margin is calculated as Net Income from Continuing Operations / Total Revenue and Reserve Income.
|
(4)
|
Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for further details and a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures presented. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA / Total Revenue and Reserve Income less Total Distribution, Transaction and Other Costs.
|
(5)
|
Defined as the amount of USDC in circulation as a percentage of USD-denominated fiat-backed stablecoins in circulation above $100 million, according to CoinMarketCap.
|
(6)
|
Onchain digital asset wallets that hold more than $10 USDC.
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights and Operating Results
- Reserve Income of $711 million increased 60% year-over-year, primarily from the 97% growth in average USDC in circulation, partially offset by a 96 bps decline in the reserve return rate.
- Other Revenue of $29 million up $28 million year-over-year as subscription and services revenue and transaction revenue grew strongly.
- Total Distribution, Transaction and Other Costs of $448 million increased 74% year-over-year, primarily from increased distribution payments reflecting higher USDC circulation balances and growth in Coinbase's average on-platform holdings of USDC, and other strategic partnerships.
- Operating Expenses of $211 million increased 70% year-over-year, primarily from higher compensation expenses, including $59 million of stock-based compensation expense in Q3.
- Adjusted Operating Expenses of $131 million increased 35% year-over-year, primarily driven by higher cash compensation expenses due to increased average headcount of 14%, and general and administrative expenses.
- Net Income of $214 million increased 202% year-over-year and included an income tax benefit of $61 million due to stock-based compensation expense, research and development tax credits and the impact of recently enacted U.S. tax legislation. Net Income also included a $48 million benefit from the decrease in fair value of our convertible debt caused by a lower stock price in the third quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $166 million increased 78% year-over-year reflecting the revenue growth from higher USDC in circulation and the operating leverage inherent in our business model.
Other Notable Items and Recent Developments
- Arc public testnet: Circle announced the launch of Arc public testnet on Oct 28, with more than 100 participating companies. Arc is the Circle Layer-1 blockchain designed to meet the needs of developers and companies seeking to bring more economic activity onchain with programmable financial infrastructure for the global economy. Notably, the launch includes leading institutions spanning capital markets, banks, asset managers, insurers, payments, fintech and technology, as well as all parts of the digital asset ecosystem.
- Native token on Arc: Circle is exploring the possibility of launching a native token on the Arc network which could foster network participation to drive adoption, further align the interests of Arc stakeholders and support the long-term growth and success of the Arc network.
- CPN: CPN now supports flows in 8 countries with 29 financial institutions enrolled on CPN, 55 additional going through eligibility reviews and 500 in the pipeline. Since launch in late May this year, activity has grown sharply with annualized transaction volume based on trailing 30 day activity of $3.4 billion as of November 7, 2025.
- Increasing adoption: A number of key partnerships and collaborations with USDC were announced since the second quarter, including with Brex, Deutsche Börse Group, Finastra, Fireblocks, Hyperliquid, Kraken, Unibanco Itaú and Visa .
- USYC growth: Our tokenized money market fund, USYC, grew over 200% from June 30, 2025 to November 8, 2025, to approximately $1 billion.
Forward Outlook
To give investors insight into our business and expectations, management is providing guidance on the following key performance indicators.
|
Key Indicator
|
Period
|
Prior Outlook
|
Updated Outlook
|
USDC in Circulation
|
Multi-year through cycle
|
40% CAGR
|
No change
|
Other Revenue
|
FY 2025
|
$75-$85M
|
$90-$100M
|
RLDC Margin (1)
|
FY 2025
|
36-38%
|
~38%
|
Adjusted Operating Expenses (2)
|
FY 2025
|
$475-$490M
|
$495-$510M
|
(1)
|
RLDC Margin is calculated as Total Revenue and Reserve Income less Total Distribution, Transaction and Other Costs as a percentage of Total Revenue and Reserve Income.
|
(2)
|
Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for further details and a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures presented.
- Other Revenue: We have raised the range to $90-$100M primarily as a result of higher subscription and services revenue in the third quarter, and underlying growth dynamics in transaction revenue.
- RLDC Margin: We anticipate RLDC Margin to be ~38%, the upper end of our prior outlook.
- Adjusted Operating Expenses : We have raised the range to $495-$510M, reflecting growing investment in building our platform, capabilities and global partnerships to meet the accelerating market interest and opportunity, as well as higher payroll taxes anticipated from option exercises.
Conference Call and Livestream Information
Circle will host a conference call to discuss the results for the third quarter 2025 on November 12, 2025 at 8:00 am ET. Circle's Investor Relations website at https://investor.circle.com will provide access to the live webcast, as well as a replay of the call and transcript shortly following earnings.
In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Circle uses its Investor Relations website ( https://investor.circle.com ), its blog ( https://www.circle.com/blog ), press releases ( https://www.circle.com/pressroom ), public conference calls and webcasts, its X feed ( https://x.com/circle ), and its Linkedin page ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/circle-internet-financial ) as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these mediums in addition to following Circle's SEC filings.
About Circle Internet Group, Inc.
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is building the world's largest, most-widely used, stablecoin network, and issues, through its regulated affiliates, USDC and EURC stablecoins. Circle provides a comprehensive suite of financial and technology services that empower enterprises and developers to integrate stablecoins and blockchains into their products, services and business operations.
CIRCLE INTERNET GROUP, INC. – CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in $ thousands, except share information)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
1,348,901
|
|
|
$
|
750,981
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents segregated for corporate-held stablecoins
|
|
|
837,143
|
|
|
|
294,493
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents segregated for the benefit of stablecoin holders
|
|
|
73,372,843
|
|
|
|
43,918,572
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
22,154
|
|
|
|
6,418
|
|
Stablecoins receivable, net
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
6,957
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
321,343
|
|
|
|
187,528
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
75,903,384
|
|
|
|
45,164,949
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
3,222
|
|
|
|
3,558
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
81,781
|
|
|
|
84,114
|
|
Fixed assets, net
|
|
|
23,486
|
|
|
|
18,682
|
|
Digital assets
|
|
|
51,550
|
|
|
|
31,330
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
266,384
|
|
|
|
169,544
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
411,990
|
|
|
|
331,394
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
|
13,414
|
|
|
|
10,223
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
25,797
|
|
|
|
20,615
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
76,781,008
|
|
|
$
|
45,834,409
|
|
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits from stablecoin holders
|
|
$
|
73,267,103
|
|
|
$
|
43,727,363
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
268,955
|
|
|
|
287,007
|
|
Convertible debt, net of debt discount
|
|
|
149,094
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
16,604
|
|
|
|
16,597
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
73,701,756
|
|
|
|
44,030,967
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible debt, net of debt discount
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
40,717
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
|
|
31,345
|
|
|
|
29,559
|
|
Warrant liability
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,591
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
24,551
|
|
|
|
21,281
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
55,896
|
|
|
|
93,148
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
73,757,652
|
|
|
$
|
44,124,115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable convertible preferred stock
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, nil and 139.8 million shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of nil and $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,139,765
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock ($0.0001 par value; 2.5 billion and 300.0 million authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 215.2 million and 56.4 million issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Class B common stock ($0.0001 par value; 500.0 million and nil authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 19.0 million and nil issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Class C common stock ($0.0001 par value; 500.0 million and nil authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; nil issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Treasury stock at cost (5.0 million shares held as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
|
|
|
(2,877
|
)
|
|
|
(2,877
|
)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
4,437,594
|
|
|
|
1,792,969
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(1,426,125
|
)
|
|
|
(1,223,213
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
14,739
|
|
|
|
3,644
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
3,023,356
|
|
|
|
570,529
|
|
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
76,781,008
|
|
|
$
|
45,834,409
|
CIRCLE INTERNET GROUP, INC. – CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except per share information)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
Revenue and reserve income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve income
|
|
$
|
711,241
|
|
|
$
|
445,215
|
|
$
|
1,903,426
|
|
|
$
|
1,228,117
|
|
Other revenue
|
|
|
28,518
|
|
|
|
547
|
|
|
72,984
|
|
|
|
12,769
|
|
Total revenue and reserve income
|
|
|
739,759
|
|
|
|
445,762
|
|
|
1,976,410
|
|
|
|
1,240,886
|
|
Distribution, transaction and other costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution and transaction costs
|
|
|
447,199
|
|
|
|
257,422
|
|
|
1,200,983
|
|
|
|
707,065
|
|
Other costs
|
|
|
413
|
|
|
|
281
|
|
|
1,218
|
|
|
|
5,752
|
|
Total distribution, transaction and other costs
|
|
|
447,612
|
|
|
|
257,703
|
|
|
1,202,201
|
|
|
|
712,817
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation expenses
|
|
|
129,295
|
|
|
|
65,269
|
|
|
708,307
|
|
|
|
194,022
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
45,477
|
|
|
|
33,337
|
|
|
119,301
|
|
|
|
99,583
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expenses
|
|
|
23,002
|
|
|
|
13,122
|
|
|
51,091
|
|
|
|
37,347
|
|
IT infrastructure costs
|
|
|
9,401
|
|
|
|
6,865
|
|
|
25,833
|
|
|
|
20,074
|
|
Marketing expenses
|
|
|
5,623
|
|
|
|
4,382
|
|
|
17,393
|
|
|
|
10,838
|
|
Digital assets (gains) losses
|
|
|
(1,671
|
)
|
|
|
1,285
|
|
|
3,906
|
|
|
|
(159
|
)
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
211,127
|
|
|
|
124,260
|
|
|
925,831
|
|
|
|
361,705
|
|
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
|
81,020
|
|
|
|
63,799
|
|
|
(151,622
|
)
|
|
|
166,364
|
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
|
|
72,071
|
|
|
|
22,365
|
|
|
(91,453
|
)
|
|
|
44,843
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
|
153,091
|
|
|
|
86,164
|
|
|
(243,075
|
)
|
|
|
211,207
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
(61,294
|
)
|
|
|
15,168
|
|
|
(40,151
|
)
|
|
|
58,649
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
214,385
|
|
|
$
|
70,996
|
|
$
|
(202,924
|
)
|
|
$
|
152,558
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
$
|
(1.53
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
$
|
(1.53
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
229,895
|
|
|
|
54,553
|
|
|
132,422
|
|
|
|
54,309
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
266,682
|
|
|
|
73,125
|
|
|
132,422
|
|
|
|
73,026
|
Quarterly Results of Operations
The following table summarizes certain key financial performance measures derived from our unaudited quarterly consolidated statements of operations data for each of the three months ended September 30, 2024, December 31, 2024, March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2025. The information for each of these periods has been prepared on the same basis as our audited annual consolidated financial statements and, in the opinion of management, reflects all adjustments of a normal, recurring nature that are necessary for the fair statement of the results of operations for these periods.
|Three months ended
|(in $ millions, except RLDC Margin and Net Reserve Margin)
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|Reserve Income
|
$
|
711
|
|
$
|
634
|
|
$
|
558
|
|
$
|
433
|
|
$
|
445
|
|Other Revenue
|
|
29
|
|
24
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|Total Revenue and Reserve Income
|
$
|
740
|
|
$
|
658
|
|
$
|
579
|
|
$
|
435
|
|
$
|
446
|
|Distribution and Transaction Costs
|
$
|
447
|
|
$
|
406
|
|
$
|
347
|
|
$
|
304
|
|
$
|
257
|
|Other Costs
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
0
|
|Total Distribution, Transaction and Other Costs
|
$
|
448
|
|
$
|
407
|
|
$
|
348
|
|
$
|
305
|
|
$
|
258
|
|Total Revenue and Reserve Income less Total Distribution, Transaction and Other Costs
|
$
|
292
|
|
$
|
251
|
|
$
|
231
|
|
$
|
131
|
|
$
|
188
|
|RLDC Margin (1)
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
38
|
%
|
|
40
|
%
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
42
|
%
|Net Reserve Margin (2)
|
|
37
|
%
|
|
36
|
%
|
|
38
|
%
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
42
|
%
|Note: Figures presented may not sum precisely due to rounding.
|
(1)
|
RLDC Margin is calculated as Total Revenue and Reserve Income less Total Distribution, Transaction and Other Costs as a percentage of Total Revenue and Reserve Income.
|
(2)
|
Net Reserve Margin is Reserve Income less Distribution and Transaction Costs as a percentage of Reserve Income.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Expenses are non-GAAP financial measures regarding our operational performance.
Management and our board of directors use non-GAAP financial measures to (i) monitor and evaluate the growth and performance of our business operations, (ii) evaluate our historical and prospective financial performance as well as our performance relative to our competitors, (iii) review and assess the performance of our management team and other employees, and (iv) prepare budgets and evaluate strategic investments. Accordingly, we believe that non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Expenses, have limitations as financial measures and should not be relied upon as substitutes for, or considered in isolation from, measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding: depreciation and amortization expense; interest expense, net of amortization of discounts and premiums; interest income; income tax expense (benefit); stock-based compensation expense; certain legal expenses; realized and unrealized (gains) losses, net, on digital assets held for investment, other related investments and strategic investments; realized (gains) losses on available-for-sale debt securities; impairment losses on strategic investments; merger termination expenses; restructuring expenses; acquisition-related costs; change in fair value of convertible debt, warrant liability, and embedded derivatives; losses on sale of long-lived assets; and foreign currency exchange (gain) loss.
We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash charges, such as depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and change in fair value of various financial instruments from Adjusted EBITDA because the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. We believe it is useful to exclude income tax expense (benefit), interest income, interest expense, and non-routine items as these items are not components of our core business operations.
Adjusted Operating Expenses
Adjusted operating expenses excludes depreciation and amortization, future Donor Advised Fund (DAF) contributions to the Circle Foundation, digital asset (gains) losses, and stock-based compensation.
We believe it is useful to exclude certain non-cash charges from Adjusted Operating Expenses because the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations.
We have provided a reconciliation below of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and of Adjusted Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses, in each case, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
CIRCLE INTERNET GROUP, INC. – RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
(in $ thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
June 30, 2025
|
March 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
September 30, 2024
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$
|
214,385
|
|
$
|
(482,100
|
)
|
$
|
64,791
|
|
$
|
4,433
|
|
$
|
70,996
|
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
23,002
|
|
|
14,209
|
|
|
13,880
|
|
|
13,507
|
|
|
13,122
|
|
Interest expense, net of amortization of discounts and premiums
|
|
354
|
|
|
344
|
|
|
335
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
548
|
|
Interest income (1)
|
|
(13,453
|
)
|
|
(9,952
|
)
|
|
(7,965
|
)
|
|
(8,646
|
)
|
|
(9,253
|
)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
(61,294
|
)
|
|
(3,903
|
)
|
|
25,046
|
|
|
5,934
|
|
|
15,168
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
59,081
|
|
|
434,966
|
|
|
12,716
|
|
|
11,142
|
|
|
12,763
|
|
Legal expenses (2)
|
|
3,014
|
|
|
1,706
|
|
|
1,905
|
|
|
4,834
|
|
|
1,813
|
|
Realized and unrealized (gains) losses, net, on digital assets held for investment, other related investments and strategic investments
|
|
(2,267
|
)
|
|
(5,738
|
)
|
|
8,263
|
|
|
(4,470
|
)
|
|
(1,955
|
)
|
Realized (gains) losses on available-for-sale debt securities
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(75
|
)
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Impairment losses on strategic investments
|
|
500
|
|
|
506
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,580
|
|
|
623
|
|
Restructuring expenses (3)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
646
|
|
Acquisition-related costs (4)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
535
|
|
|
1,054
|
|
|
-
|
|
Change in fair value of convertible debt, warrant liability, and embedded derivatives
|
|
(56,212
|
)
|
|
167,724
|
|
|
2,382
|
|
|
4,225
|
|
|
(12,369
|
)
|
Losses on sale of long-lived assets
|
|
6
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
9
|
|
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
|
|
(655
|
)
|
|
8,067
|
|
|
539
|
|
|
(1,157
|
)
|
|
1,183
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
166,461
|
|
$
|
125,833
|
|
$
|
122,439
|
|
$
|
32,725
|
|
$
|
93,285
|
|
(1)
|
Reflects interest income from corporate cash and cash and cash equivalents balances. For the avoidance of doubt, this amount does not include the impact of reserve income.
|
(2)
|
Reflects litigation expenses related to the FT Partners litigation, legal and settlement expenses related to legacy businesses, and legal fees related to the one-time establishment of new governance structures to comply with U.S. regulatory requirements.
|
(3)
|
Reflects one-time restructuring expenses incurred in connection with our change in domicile from the Republic of Ireland to the state of Delaware.
|
(4)
|
Reflects one-time legal and professional services costs related to the Hashnote acquisition.
CIRCLE INTERNET GROUP, INC. – RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES TO OPERATING EXPENSES
|
(in $ thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
Operating expenses
|
$
|
211,127
|
|
$
|
576,718
|
|
$
|
137,986
|
|
$
|
130,026
|
|
$
|
124,260
|
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense (1)
|
|
(59,081
|
)
|
|
(434,966
|
)
|
|
(12,716
|
)
|
|
(11,142
|
)
|
|
(12,763
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense (2)
|
|
(23,002
|
)
|
|
(14,209
|
)
|
|
(13,880
|
)
|
|
(13,507
|
)
|
|
(13,122
|
)
|
Digital asset (gains) losses (3)
|
|
1,671
|
|
|
693
|
|
|
(6,270
|
)
|
|
4,093
|
|
|
(1,285
|
)
|
Adjusted Operating Expenses
|
$
|
130,715
|
|
$
|
128,236
|
|
$
|
105,120
|
|
$
|
109,470
|
|
$
|
97,090
|
|
(1)
|
Stock-based compensation expense represents equity compensation, a non-cash expense.
|
(2)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense includes depreciation of fixed assets, and amortization of capitalized engineering costs and intangible assets.
|
(3)
|
Digital assets (gains) losses represent the fair value gains/losses of digital assets, a non-cash expense.
CIRCLE INTERNET GROUP, INC. – FORWARD OUTLOOK RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES TO OPERATING EXPENSES
|
(in $ millions)
|
FY 2025
|
|
Low
|
High
|
Operating expenses
|
$
|
1,153
|
|
$
|
1,193
|
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense (1)
|
|
(556
|
)
|
|
(571
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense (2)
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
(80
|
)
|
Digital asset (gains) losses (3)
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|
DAF contribution (4)
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
(28
|
)
|
Adjusted Operating Expenses
|
$
|
495
|
|
$
|
510
|
|
(1)
|
Stock-based compensation expense represents equity compensation, a non-cash expense. The range of guidance depends on incremental headcount through the rest of the year.
|
(2)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense includes depreciation of fixed assets, and amortization of capitalized engineering costs and intangible assets. The range of the guidance depends on capitalization rates, total stock-based compensation and cash compensation throughout the rest of the year.
|
(3)
|
Digital assets (gains) losses represent the year to date fair value gains/losses of digital assets, a non-cash expense, and we are not forecasting the amounts in Q4'25.
|
(4)
|
DAF contribution represents our anticipated transfer of 268,240 shares of Class A common stock to the Donor Advised Fund for the Circle Foundation and is a non-cash expense arising from donating the company's equity. The amount is estimated as at the closing stock price of CRCL on November 7, 2025 ($103.14), however, such amount will be dependent on the stock price on the date of transfer.
