Circle Launches CPN Managed Payments, a Full-Stack Platform for Seamless Stablecoin Settlement

CPN Managed Payments enables PSPs, fintechs, banks, and global platforms to adopt regulated stablecoin payments without holding or managing digital assets
Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), one of the world's leading financial platform companies, today announced the launch of Circle Payments Network (CPN) Managed Payments 1 . This fully managed, unified stablecoin settlement solution allows payment service providers (PSPs), fintechs, banks, and global enterprises to access the speed and efficiency of regulated digital dollars without managing digital assets directly.
CPN Managed Payments abstracts digital asset complexity, enabling partners to interact solely in fiat while Circle manages the entire digital asset lifecycle, including USDC minting and burning, payment orchestration, compliance controls, and blockchain infrastructure.
CPN Managed Payments enables financial institutions to:
- Settle cross-border transactions using USDC 2
- Enable merchant acceptance of stablecoins
- Power high-volume global payouts
- Reduce FX costs and settlement friction
- Operate under Circle's existing regulatory licenses without direct digital asset exposure
USDC has supported over $70 trillion 3 in cumulative onchain settlement, with onchain transaction volume nearing $12 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2025 4 . Despite this scale, many financial institutions face significant barriers to adoption including digital asset custody, licensing requirements, compliance complexity, and operational risk. CPN Managed Payments helps companies overcome these hurdles, accelerating stablecoin integration across the global payments ecosystem.
Unlike self-managed approaches that require building and operating infrastructure internally or relying on multiple third-party components, CPN Managed Payments provides a single integration. This fully managed payment stack is governed by Circle's operational framework.
Additionally, the platform is built on Circle's infrastructure, which leverages Circle's licensing footprint, payouts across over 20 blockchains and domestic payment rails and connectivity to CPN fiat payout corridors worldwide.
CPN Managed Payments is also fully composable. This allows institutions to adopt stablecoin settlement aligned with their current operational and regulatory readiness, and gradually integrate stablecoin infrastructure into their payment stack as they evolve from a managed model toward greater ownership and control.
"With CPN Managed Payments, we're simplifying how institutions adopt and scale stablecoin payments," said Nikhil Chandhok, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Circle . "By combining issuance, liquidity, compliance, and programmable infrastructure into a unified solution, we are enabling financial institutions to embed stablecoin settlement into their existing payment stacks with enterprise-grade reliability and operational readiness."
Global Financial Institutions Supporting the Launch
CPN Managed Payments is launching in collaboration with leading global financial institutions and payments companies - including Veem and other global PSPs - exploring stablecoin settlement use cases.
"Customers expect flexible and transparent payment options," said Chloé Mayenobe, Deputy CEO of Thunes . "Expanding our partnership with Circle and working with them on Managed Payments allows us to seamlessly bridge traditional banks, mobile wallets, and digital assets. We are creating interoperability at scale, powered by Circle's full stack infrastructure."
"Our clients need payment infrastructure that embraces innovation while evolving with the market. Worldline has consistently supported emerging rails, and stablecoins are no exception. Through CPN Managed Payments, we are making it simple for our partners to access blockchain-native settlement while staying fully compliant and within their existing fiat workflows," said Madalena Cascais Mendes Tome, Global Head of Financial Services Processing and Financial Institutions, at Worldline.
Powering the Next Phase of Global Money Movement
CPN Managed Payments provides a turnkey, fully managed settlement layer for mainstream financial institutions. By removing the need to manage digital asset complexity, Circle accelerates institutional participation in the internet financial system.
Financial institutions interested in learning more about CPN Managed Payments can visit: www.circle.com/cpn/managed-payments
About Circle Internet Group (Circle)
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through programmable blockchain infrastructure, digital assets, and payment applications. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation. Learn more at circle.com
1 CPN Managed Payments is provided by Circle Internet Financial, LLC. Circle Internet Financial, LLC (NMLS #1201441) is a licensed provider of money transmission services. Circle Internet Financial, LLC is licensed as a Money Transmitter and to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. A full list of Circle's licenses can be found at circle.com/legal/licenses
2 USDC is issued by regulated affiliates of Circle. See Circle's list of regulatory authorizations at circle.com/legal/licenses .
3 As of March 25, 2026. Retrieved from usdc.com .
4 Company data as of December 31, 2025.
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