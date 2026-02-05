Circle and Polymarket Partner to Strengthen Onchain Financial Markets

Native USDC to Power Transparent, Always-On Settlement for Polymarket Users

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, today announced a partnership with Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, to support reliable dollar-denominated settlement infrastructure for Polymarket users.

Currently, Polymarket uses Bridged USDC (USDC.e) on Polygon as collateral for all trading activity. As part of this partnership, Polymarket will transition to native USDC in the coming months. Native USDC is issued by Circle's regulated affiliates and is redeemable 1:1 for US dollars, providing a more capital efficient, scalable, and institutionally aligned settlement standard as Polymarket's platform continues to grow.

"The internet financial system driven by Circle platforms has been built to enable money and capital to work at the speed of the internet, with delightful consumer experiences," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO at Circle. "Polymarket has been at the forefront of innovation in marrying the speed of information with the speed of markets, and with the partnership we are building, we bring the utility and speed of USDC to provide the best possible experience for Polymarket users."

"Circle has built some of the most critical infrastructure in crypto, and partnering with them is an important step in strengthening prediction markets," said Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket. "Using USDC supports a consistent, dollar-denominated settlement standard that enhances market integrity and reliability as participation on the platform continues to grow."

Circle joins a growing set of established financial and market-infrastructure institutions that Polymarket works alongside as it builds toward a transparent, institutional-grade prediction market. Companies such as Intercontinental Exchange and Circle have helped define modern standards for regulated, high-integrity markets, and Polymarket is taking a similarly long-term approach as it expands regulated, onchain financial infrastructure.

This collaboration reflects broader momentum across the digital asset ecosystem toward integrating payment stablecoins into trusted, onchain financial systems, bringing traditional financial standards of transparency and settlement efficiency to internet-native markets.

About Circle

Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through digital assets, payment applications, and programmable blockchain infrastructure. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation. Learn more at circle.com .

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions have been made so far on Polymarket in 2025.

Circle - press@circle.com
Polymarket - press@polymarket.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

