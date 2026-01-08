Cipher Mining Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) ("Cipher" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of industrial-scale data centers, today announced its participation in several upcoming industry conferences. Cipher's CEO, Tyler Page, may be featured in various discussions highlighting the Company's recent developments and growth strategy. If the presentation will be webcast, a link to such webcast will be posted on the Company's website at https:investors.ciphermining.com, as well as on Cipher's X and LinkedIn platforms ahead of each event.Details of the Events:

Event: 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date: Tuesday, January 13th, 2026
   
Event: Jefferies Power, Energy, Clean Energy & Utilities Conference
Date: Monday, March 2nd, 2026
   
Event: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026 – Thursday, March 5th, 2026
   

Webcast replays, if provided by the conference, will also be available in the Events section of Cipher's website at https://investors.ciphermining.com. For additional information, please contact the Cipher investor relations team at investors@ciphermining.com.

About Cipher

Cipher is focused on the development and operation of industrial-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and HPC hosting. Cipher aims to be a market leader in innovation, including in bitcoin mining growth, data center construction and as a hosting partner to the world's largest HPC companies. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/.

Website Disclosure

The Company maintains a dedicated investor website at https://investors.ciphermining.com/ ("Investors' Website"). Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible through the Investors' Website. Cipher uses its Investors' Website as a distribution channel of material information about the Company, including through press releases, investor presentations, reports and notices of upcoming events. Cipher intends to use its Investors' Website as a channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. In addition, you may sign up to automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company by visiting the "Email Alerts" option under the Investors Resources section of Cipher's Investors' Website and submitting your email address.

Contacts:
Investor Contact:
Courtney Knight
Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Mining
Courtney.knight@ciphermining.com

Media Contact:
Ryan Dicovitsky
Dukas Linden Public Relations
CipherMining@DLPR.com


Primary Logo

